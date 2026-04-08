Motive Launches AI-Powered Motive Analytics to Transform How UK Teams Leverage Data, Turning Hours of Analysis Into Real-Time Insights in Seconds

Motive, the AI platform for physical operations, today launched Motive Analytics, an AI-powered analytics solution built directly into the Motive Dashboard that unifies data across safety, fuel, maintenance, telematics and more to help teams in the UK make faster, better decisions. By automating reports and centralising information, Motive Analytics can help reduce spreadsheets and manual analysis. Teams can quickly see where attention is needed, uncover trends early and take action that can improve safety, boost productivity and lower costs.

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The solution also includes AI Answers, a conversational AI designed for physical operations. Like ChatGPT, it’s designed to understand natural language questions and instantly surface answers from the data Motive brings together across an organisation’s operations. Simply by asking questions in their own words—such as ‘Which drivers had the most idling time last week?’ or ‘What was our average vehicle downtime last month?’—teams can receive easy-to-understand answers and visualisations.

Safety, operations and finance teams in the UK often struggle to gain a complete view of their operations because they rely on disconnected legacy tools that cannot keep pace with growing complexity or connect data across the business in real time. Critical insights are buried in spreadsheets, and by the time data analytics teams deliver reports, the data is often outdated. Teams don’t have the insights they need to quickly identify risks or opportunities and make fast decisions. Motive Analytics is designed to help solve this with a new integrated analytics experience that gives teams real-time answers—no coding required.

‘Across the UK, organisations are drowning in fleet data but starved of clarity,’ said Nyanya Joof, Regional VP of UK Markets at Motive. ‘AI-powered Motive Analytics is designed to bring all of an organisation’s key operational data into one easy-to-digest view so teams can move from reactive reporting to proactive decision-making that can improve safety and protect margins.’

Motive Analytics is designed to help UK teams:

See issues and opportunities instantly: Build and customise real‑time dashboards and reports instantly using AI. Smart filters give teams an immediate view of fleet performance and trends without spreadsheets.

Build and customise real‑time dashboards and reports instantly using AI. Smart filters give teams an immediate view of fleet performance and trends without spreadsheets. Gain real-time answers with AI Answers, a conversational AI: Ask questions in natural language and instantly receive insights and visualisations from operational data across safety, fuel efficiency, maintenance and more.

Ask questions in natural language and instantly receive insights and visualisations from operational data across safety, fuel efficiency, maintenance and more. Address the right problems faster: Drill into specific vehicle, driver, route or event issues to uncover root causes and take targeted action that improves safety and efficiency.

Drill into specific vehicle, driver, route or event issues to uncover root causes and take targeted action that improves safety and efficiency. Make faster, data‑driven decisions without relying on a data analytics team: Relying on data analytics teams to analyse data and build reports can slow decision-making. By the time teams receive the information they need, the data is often outdated. With flexible formulas and custom reports, teams can now find the information they need on their own so they can make better, faster decisions.

Relying on data analytics teams to analyse data and build reports can slow decision-making. By the time teams receive the information they need, the data is often outdated. With flexible formulas and custom reports, teams can now find the information they need on their own so they can make better, faster decisions. Connect performance to cost and safety outcomes: Executive‑ready reporting links operational data directly to financial impact, helping teams identify savings, reduce risk and improve margins.

Executive‑ready reporting links operational data directly to financial impact, helping teams identify savings, reduce risk and improve margins. Align safety and operations with one source of truth: Schedule, export and share dashboards across teams to streamline collaboration and eliminate duplicate reports.

From fleet safety to fuel efficiency to tracking and telematics, Motive Analytics can help safety and operations teams quickly see what’s happening and take action right away. Learn more about the Motive platform and how it can help UK teams reduce fleet costs, improve safety and optimise performance. Read more about Motive Analytics in our blog post.

About Motive

Motive empowers the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive and more profitable. For the first time, safety, operations and finance teams can manage their workers, vehicles, equipment and fleet-related spend in a single system. Motive serves nearly 100,000 customers from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises such as Halliburton, KONE, Komatsu, NBC Universal and Maersk across a wide range of industries including transport and logistics, construction, energy, field services, manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverage, retail, waste services and the public sector.

Visit gomotive.com to learn more.

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