F1 cars ranked: City A.M. rate 2023 Formula 1 cars from best to worst

Formula 1 has been able to captivate new audiences thanks to a number of smart marketing deployments. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

But when push comes to shove, many pick their favourite F1 cars on looks alone – like some do with horse racing and names.

We tasked the City A.M. office to pick their favourite and least favourite cars of 2023. Here are the results.

10 – Mercedes W14

Mercedes W14 F1 car (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

Described by one as reminiscent of a “birds beak” and a “kids toy” by another, the latest challenger from Mercedes received significant dislike.

Made worse by the W14 being compared to a lawnmower, the car Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will compete in has fallen flat, surprisingly, in the offices of City A.M.

9 – Haas VF-23

Haas VF-23 (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

Saved from last place only due to the sheer number of those voting the Mercedes as their least favourite, this year’s Haas F1 car did not receive a single bit of positive feedback.

It’s dull and mundane, almost as if the aesthetics were an afterthought. Not for us.

8 – McLaren MCL60

McLaren MCL60 F1 car (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

“A garish child’s toy” was the first thing one reporter said when they gazed upon McLaren’s challenger.

But it received the same amount of votes for the best car as it did for being the worst.

The polarising Papaya machine is reminiscent of the Gulf Oil branding of seasons gone by and by far the most Marmite car for the office – I personally love it.

7 – Red Bull RB19 F1

Red Bull RB19 (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Red Bull received mixed views from the office. Some stated that the colours were predictable while others said it looked like some sort of stealth car out of a Marvel movie.

Formula 1 has helped to develop brands not previously associated with motorsport and Red Bull is one of those, this car is classic in this modern era but very safe.

6 – Aston Martin AMR23

Aston Martin AMR23 (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

A muted response from onlookers, the yellow stripe was described as ugly and the car was criticised for having too much black on it – more green please!

Aston Martin’s challenger is minimalist but almost too much so, it’s difficult to see the logo – Aramco looks like the car owner.

5 – AlphaTauri AT04

AlphaTauri AT04 F1 car (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

Of course the stylish office at City A.M. put AlphaTauri in the top five. The classic use of muted tones combined with smart use of logos and bulls leaves behind a stunning, simplistic beast.

The side-on view, too, is sleek with minimal sponsor encroachment. It’s a yes from us.

4 – Williams FW45 F1

Williams FW45 (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

The best improved car, by far, of this season. It is simple, plain and uses sponsorship wisely.

While the Williams ‘W’ is far too small, the lack of a huge sponsor on the side actually benefits the design – with its many shades of blue.

Kudos to the Duracell battery sponsorship… very cleaver.

3 – Ferrari SF-23

Ferrari SF-23 (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

The office Formula 1 super fan rated this as his least favourite, because it wasn’t red enough.

But most of the office loved the Ferrari, of course they did.

It’s classic and just so nostalgic for Formula 1 – thumbs up, nearly, all round.

2 – Alfa Romeo C43 F1

Alfa Romeo C43 (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

The two-tone red-black livery of the Alfa Romeo was a surprising hit in the office. Alongside the muted sponsor logos, the office were taken aback by the beauty of the machine.

Firm top three vibes with little opposition.

1 – Alpine A523

Alpine A523 (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

It may have been described as both reminiscent of kitchen and bathroom cleaner and a Maoam sweet, the Alpine looked to have been one of the most decisive cars on the grid.

But when the voting ballots came out and push came to shove, this pink and blue beauty stormed the competition.

Congratulations to the team at Alpine, you’ve won over the City A.M. office.