Porsche and Audi to enter Formula 1 in 2026, confirms Volkswagen chief Diess

Porsche and Audi, both owned by German car maker Volkswagen, are due to enter F1 in 2026

Porsche and Audi are working on plans to enter Formula 1, says Herbert Diess, chief executive of their parent company Volkswagen.

He said the decision was based on the growth in popularity of F1 in recent years, particularly in the US and among younger audiences.

Confirming that Porsche and Audi would enter the series in 2026, Diess said: “At Porsche this is already relatively concrete, at Audi not so much.”

He added: “Formula 1 is developing extremely positively worldwide. We assume that in ’26, ’28 it will still be the biggest motorsport spectacle in the world, even more so than today. More in China, more in the USA than today and thus also the largest marketing platform for premium vehicles.

“If you do motorsport, you should drive Formula 1. That’s where the effect is greatest.”

Volkswagen’s announcement, made via an interview with Diess broadcast by the German car maker, follows months of speculation that Porsche and Audi would join F1.

A Porsche team last competed in F1 in 1962 but supplied engines as recently as 1991. It has been successful in other motor racing competitions, notably winning the Le Mans 24 Hour race on 19 occasions, and joined electric series Formula E in 2019.

The brand has been linked with a collaboration with Red Bull, which it has worked with in the World Rally Championship.

Audi has never taken part in F1 and was reported to be interested in buying British premium car maker McLaren, one of the best known names in the series.

F1’s engine rules are set to change in 2026, making it a more convenient time for new manufacturers to enter the sport.