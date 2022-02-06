Porsche expects record sales in 2022 despite continuation of supply chain issues

Porsche expects 2022 to deliver record sales despite ongoing supply chain issues. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)

Not even ongoing supply chain issues will hinder Porsche’s lucky streak, as the automotive maker expects record sales in 2022 despite semiconductor shortages.

“When I look at the current orders, I’m confident for 2022. Growth in sales could reach a similarly high level this year as in 2021,” said Detlev von Platen, Porsche’s board member for sales and marketing, in an interview with German car magazine Automobilwoche.

The company registered a 11 per cent increase in 2021, going up to 301,915 and prompting the luxury car maker to hire an additional 400 people at one of its Stuttgart’s plants.

Porsche is not the only deluxe manufacturer to have registered an increase in sales in the last year.

While Rolls-Royce reported in January a 49 per cent increase – delivering the highest annual figure since its foundation 1906 – Bentley scored a 31 per cent growth.

“2021 was yet another year of unpredictability though I am delighted to be able to confirm that we overcame significant headwinds, and deliver a breakthrough in our sales performance,” said Bentley’s boss Adrian Hallmark at the time.

Despite the outstanding results, semiconductor shortages continue to hinder production at Porsche’s parent company Volkswagen, who expects supply chain issues to continue throughout the year.

“The volatile situation will affect us at least beyond the first half of this year. We must continue to fight for every part” said Murat Aksel, Volkswagen’s board member and head of procurement, during an interview with Automobilwoche.