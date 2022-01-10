Lexus increases sales despite Covid and supply chain issues

Lexus has registered a 1.1 per cent increase in sales in 2021.(Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images for Media Ambition Tokyo)

Car maker Lexus has registered a 1.1 per cent increase in sales, despite Covid and ongoing supply chain issues.

Toyota’s luxury division sold 13,880 vehicles in 2021, giving the car maker a 2.46 per cent share of the premium car market and a 0.84 per cent share of the full passenger car market – a record for the Japanese brand.

September was crowned the best month for Lexus, as almost 3,000 cars were registered.

“I am very pleased that we have been able to maintain our sales performance at such an elevated level in a year that continued to present significant challenges to both our customers and to the automotive industry,” said Chris Hayes, the company’s UK director.

“These results demonstrate how our customer-centred approach to business continues to deliver great products and exceptional service – even in difficult circumstances,” he added.

Lexus was not the only luxury automotive manufacturer to have reached a peak in sales, City A.M. reported.

Rolls-Royce reported today a 49 per cent increase compared with the previous year, while Bentley last week revealed a surge to 31 per cent.

“2021 was a phenomenal year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We delivered more cars than at any time in the marque’s 117-year history with unprecedented demand for all products in every global market,” said Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos.

Other brands – including Ferrari, Lamborghini and Aston Martin – showcased similar results.