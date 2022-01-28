Toyota crowned world’s largest car maker for second year in a row

Toyota was crowned the world’s largest car manufacturer for the second consecutive year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Car giant Toyota was crowned the world’s largest car maker for the second year in a row, after sales went up 10.1 per cent in 2021.

The Japanese manufacturer reported today 10.5 million sales, widening the lead with rival Volkswagen, who delivered only 8.9 million vehicles – the lowest in 10 years.

Toyota has managed to weather the Covid and supply chain storms better than rivals because its home market, Japan, was less impacted by disruptions compared with Europe.

Despite plans to deliver 800,000 vehicles by the end of the month, Toyota has reported it will not achieve its 9 million vehicle production target in the financial year ending 31 March because of Covid-induced disruptions, Reuters reported.