Rolls-Royce Motor Cars sales soar as demand for luxury vehicles surges

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has registered record sales in 2021. (Photo/Rolls-Royce Motor Cars).

Despite Covid concerns and ongoing supply chain issues, luxury car maker Rolls-Royce has reported record highs in 2021, with sales going up 49 per cent compared with the previous year.

Delivering the highest annual sale since its foundation in 1906, Rolls-Royce shipped 5,586 cars, registering record figures in most regions including China, the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

“2021 was a phenomenal year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We delivered more cars than at any time in the marque’s 117-year history with unprecedented demand for all products in every global market,” said Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos.

According to the chief executive, growth was primarily driven by the Ghost model, especially after the car maker launched the Black Badge Ghost model in October 2021.

Other vehicles such as Phantom – Rolls-Royce’s most emblematic car – have performed well, with orders going into the third quarter of 2022.

During 2021, the company also announced the development of its first all-electric car, Spectre, which is expected to be brought to market by the fourth quarter of 2023 after extensive testing.

“Building on this year’s success, we will continue to evolve as a true luxury brand, beyond the realms of automotive manufacturing,” Muller-Otvos continued.

Rolls-Royce is not the only luxury car maker to have registered a record year. Last week, Bentley announced the total sale of 14,659 vehicles – a 31 per cent increase compared with 2020.

“2021 was yet another year of unpredictability though I am delighted to be able to confirm that we overcame significant headwinds, and deliver a breakthrough in our sales performance,” said the company’s boss Adrian Hallmark.

“This is our second record sales year in the successive years and is a positive sign of our brand strength, operational excellence, strong global demand and affirmation of our strategic priorities.”