Rolls-Royce signs £232m private jets deal

Rolls-Royce has operations across the world.

Rolls-Royce has signed a deal with American private jet carrier JSX worth $300m (£232m) over ten years.

The Derby-headquartered FTSE 100 giant has penned a Totalcare and Selectcare service agreement with the company for its 162-strong fleet of Rolls-Royce AE 3007A engines.

The engines power the air carrier’s fleet of 77 Embraer ERJ-145 and ERJ-135 aircraft.

A total of 127 engines will be covered under TotalCare; 35 engines will be covered under SelectCare with an option to transition coverage into TotalCare; and the agreement will cover JSX engines for ten years.

Read more Rolls-Royce wins major nuclear funding boost from UK Space Agency

Piers Keywood, senior vice president – Americas, Rolls-Royce, said: “This is the largest ERJ fleet in the world and we’re proud to be able to give ten years of TotalCare and SelectCare assurance to our customer JSX to support its ambitions.”

Jeff Simmons, JSX’s chief financial officer, added: “Maximising engine reliability is integral to the success of our business as JSX expands its public charter jet service to more communities.

“We’re proud to work alongside a company as well-respected and globally admired as Rolls-Royce and are looking forward to a fruitful partnership.”

The news comes after Virgin Atlantic announced it had ordered seven new plans as it looks to complete its multibillion-dollar fleet transformation and return to the black.

The airline, which is backed by Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and Delta Airlines, has ordered seven new Airbus A330-900s which will be delivered from 2027.

The deal, the value of which has not been disclosed, will take the carrier’s total A330neo fleet to 19.

Virgin Atlantic said it will use the new A330-900s to replace its A330-300s, which it received in 2011.