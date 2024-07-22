Rolls-Royce wins major nuclear funding boost from UK Space Agency

The Rolls-Royce Micro-Reactor could enable many space operations, including propulsion for satellites.

Rolls-Royce has won a major funding boost from the UK Space Agency which will help boost its bid to provide nuclear power in space.

The Derby-headquartered FTSE 100 giant said the £4.8m funding has been awarded the cash under the National Space Innovation Programme (NSIP).

The Rolls-Royce National Space Innovation Programme will have a total project cost of £9.1m and aims to progress the micro-reactor’s overall technology readiness level, which will bring the reactor closer to a full system space flight demonstration.

Rolls-Royce is to work with the University of Oxford and Bangor University over the next 18 months to develop the whole system design, underlying capabilities and key technologies.

The company added that the programme will “help unlock the UK’s participation in the developing space nuclear power markets and clearly demonstrate the UK’s capability and readiness to move towards a detailed design”. An initial flight demonstration is anticipated by the end of this decade.

Rolls-Royce said that, operating independently from the Sun, the micro-reactor can “persistently and resiliently meet the significant power requirements to enable long-term exploration and scientific efforts on the Moon and in space”.

Funding ‘brings us a step closer to powering inspiring human endeavours in space – Rolls-Royce boss

Jake Thompson, director of novel nuclear and special projects at Rolls-Royce, said: “We are delighted to win this award from the National Space Innovation Programme and to be continuing our collaboration with the UK Space Agency.

“This funding is a pivotal point in our micro-reactor programme and will accelerate our technology progression, bringing us a step closer to powering inspiring human endeavours in space.

“The future of space exploration is greatly dependent on the ability to generate high levels of consistent power and our nuclear micro-reactor is the solution that will offer safe, reliable and flexible power to a broad range of space missions.”

Dr Paul Bate, CEO of the UK Space Agency, added: “The National Space Innovation Programme will help kickstart growth, create high-quality jobs, protect our planet and preserve the space environment for future generations.

“New projects like this one, led by Rolls-Royce, go to the heart of what we want to achieve as a national space agency that supports cutting-edge innovation, spreads opportunity across the UK and delivers the benefits of space back to citizens on Earth.”

This latest investment follows the announcement of £1.18m awarded to Rolls-Royce from the UK Space Agency in April this year, under phase two of the International Bi-Lateral Fund.

This was preceded by £2.9m of funding awarded in 2023 under the Lunar Surface Nuclear Power Contract and phase one of the IBF project in 2023, which delivered an initial concept of a UK lunar modular nuclear reactor.