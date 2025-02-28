London’s secret lost underground temple | History of the City

It’s easy to forget the City of London’s deep history when walking among modern glass towers but hidden beneath the streets lies an ancient secret.

The London Mithraeum, a Roman temple dedicated to the mysterious god Mithras, was discovered in 1954 during post-war reconstruction. At first mistaken for an early Christian church, it soon became clear that this was something far stranger—a mystery cult that once rivalled early Christianity.

Join City AM in this episode of History of the City, as we descend into the depths of London and uncover the secrets of the Mithraeum, from its Persian origins to its significance in the Roman world.

With expert insights from the Museum of London Archeology and Bloomberg’s conservation team, we explore how this temple was rediscovered, preserved and reconstructed for modern visitors.