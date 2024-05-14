Top 7: Cancun’s best kept secret the best spa for high achievers

SHA Wellness Clinic, Cancun, Mexico is the best spa for high achievers to switch off – and improve their performance when they return

SHA made waves in the world of wellness when it opened near Alicante in Spain some 15 years ago – now it’s shaking things up again with its new outpost, a stunning-looking clinic overlooking the crystal clear Caribbean just up the coast from Cancun in Mexico.

To book here, you must choose a wellness programme, all of which blend science with natural medicine. They include the Leader’s Performance seven-day programme, which aims to reduce stress and optimise wellbeing and ultimately, improve performance in demanding jobs, making this the best spa for those who need to recharge to take charge.

Working with a team of health professionals, participants will have the likes of 3D body scans, ozone and IV therapy, cryotherapy, tons of medical tests along with massages, as well as having a personalised food and health plan devised for them, with a host of other regenerative treatments and health medicine on offer.

Whichever programme you choose, they are all underpinned by the SHA Method, which it claims doesn’t just improve quality of life, but can add years to it with its integrative approach based on nine areas – healthy nutrition, natural therapies, preventive and healthy ageing medicine, advanced aesthetics, cognitive stimulation, emotional health, wellbeing and inner balance, and physical performance. All of this is accompanied by learning new habits at the Healthy Living Academy, which offers group activities such as talks, walks, healthy cooking classes and more.

Healthy eating is big here – SHA was founded by Alfredo Bataller Parietti after he managed to beat years of serious illness thanks to integrative medicine, including a macrobiotic diet. Think healthy haute cuisine that’s all mostly alkaline – open-fire cooked local seafood, wholegrains and fresh produce, with many of the organic herbs and vegetables grown nearby for the hotel’s restaurants.

The health clinic is the star of the show here though. At six stories tall and with 100 treatment rooms offering everything from genomic medicine to serum therapy, osteopathy, hair transplants, dentistry, Asian-inspired massages, high-spec skincare, intravenous laser therapy, stem cell therapy to sexual health, it’s a temple to wellness.

What to take Dress style here is high-end casual, so go Mexican-inspired Caravana dresses, or Oliver Spencer for men.

Switch off and read . . . Under The Volcano by Malcom Lowry. An astonishing novel set in Mexico, the protagonist, an alcoholic British consul, might persuade you to pass on that extra margarita.

Shawellness.com