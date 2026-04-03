Take Galaxy to star in Chairman’s Trophy at Sha Tin

Galaxy Patch finished second in last year's Chairman's Trophy

THERE are no prizes for guessing that Ka Ying Rising will be the star of the show when racing at Sha Tin in Hong Kong gets underway with a 11-race programme on Easter Monday.

It is safe to forecast this will be another victory parade for the fastest galloper on the planet, who is seeking to extend his unbeaten winning sequence to 19 in the six-furlong Group Two Sprint Cup (8.35am).

With a huge crowd of adoring fans hoping to catch a glimpse of their champion when he steps out onto the turf, he is unlikely to disappoint and looks sure to bring his winning earnings up to nearly £14 million.

A more difficult puzzle to solve is The Chairman’s Trophy, a Group Two contest over a mile at 9.45am.

Another crowd-pleaser, Voyage Bubble, and dual winner of the Group One Longines Hong Kong Mile seeks to get his career back on track after twice suffering soul-destroying defeats to Romantic Warrior early this year.

There is no doubting that at his best he would destroy these 13 rivals, despite giving them all a five-pound penalty. However, there is a feeling that ‘Father Time’ may be catching up with the six-time Group One winner, and he is reluctantly passed over.

The likes of Group One Champion Mile winner Red Lion, one-time top sprinter Lucky Sweynesse and My Wish are seeking to regain top form again. They will have their supporters and are capable of making their presence felt.

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Fast Network is intriguing. He chased home Ka Ying Rising over six furlongs this season before winning a Class One event with his head in his chest over the sprint trip again last month.

After having to abort his trip to Dubai earlier this month, he now steps up two furlongs in trip but should not be dismissed, having finished fourth to My Wish in the Hong Kong Classic Mile last season.

Talented but unpredictable runner GALAXY PATCH has been called plenty of, largely unprintable, names in the past after a series of disappointing performances in Group One contests.

There is no doubt he has the ability though and his trials and work leading into the contest have been more than encouraging.

In a wide-open contest, he is worth taking a chance with at attractive odds to finally confirm the high standing he is held in by connections.

POINTERS

Galaxy Patch 9.45am Sha Tin