Magic Circle law firm Freshfields offers staff $60k worth of egg freezing, IVF, and surrogacy services

Magic Circle law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has said it will give each of its employees up to $60,000 (£44,430) worth of fertility clinic services, to cover the costs of egg and sperm freezing, in-vitro fertilization (IVF), and surrogacy.

In a statement, Freshfields said it had partnered with fertility clinic Carrot Fertility, which offers a range of fertility services, including sperm and egg donation, sperm and egg freezing, IVF, adoption and surrogacy services.

Freshfield’s offer comes as law firms face fierce competition to attract and retain legal talent.

The battle for talent last week saw US law firm Milbank kick off a fresh bidding war in its push to recruit junior lawyers, after it said it would pay its newly qualified associates $215,000.

In recent years, firms have also begun offering fertility services as a perk to attract and retain employees, particularly in the United States.

In 2014, tech giants Facebook and Apple said they would each give employees $20,000 worth of egg freezing services.

More recently, major City firms have followed suit, including Magic Circle law firm Clifford Chance, which last year said they would offer their employees £15,000 worth of fertility services.