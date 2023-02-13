Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Your healthcare clinic in the City

Basinghall Clinic is Cromwell Hospital’s outpatient diagnostic centre in the heart of the City.

Situated a five-minute walk from Bank tube station, we are in the perfect location for busy professionals to benefit from our diagnostic and treatment services. With appointments available from 7.45am to 6pm, Basinghall Clinic aims to provide convenient and fast access for City workers.

The clinic provides a range of services including orthopaedics, sports and exercise medicine, physiotherapy, women’s health, cardiology, urology, osteopathy, head and neck care, and pain management.

Basinghall was recently rated as ‘Good’ overall and ‘Good’ in all areas rated with no regulatory breaches by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

“We are delighted to be awarded ‘Good’ by CQC. This rating is testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, and we continue to work to provide world class care, expertly tailored to our patients.” Laura McKay, Clinical Manager Basinghall Clinic.

Diagnostics

Basinghall Clinic is equipped to support your healthcare needs.

Offering rapid access to diagnostics, with state-of-the-art equipment including MRI, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography, you can be reassured by our expert clinicians and state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment.

Services

We offer a range of same and next day appointments at Basinghall Clinic.

Our gynaecology service includes scanning, endometrial biopsies, polyp removal, smears, swabs and advice on menopause management and family planning. Our experienced gynaecologists are here to give you peace of mind and rapid access to onward treatment.

Our cardiology experts can diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels, including coronary heart disease, heart failure, arrhythmias, valve disease and more.

At Basinghall Clinic, we understand that experiencing an orthopaedic condition can be debilitating and the wide-ranging symptoms, such as pain and decreased mobility, can impact on your quality of life.

Our expert multidisciplinary team of orthopaedic consultants, alongside our sports and medicine consultants, physiotherapists, and osteopaths, provide rapid assessment, diagnosis and treatment for a range of conditions affecting the bones, joints and soft tissues.

Specialist clinics

To make your life easier we have developed specialist clinics to support your health. You can expect a consultation with an expert consultant, same day diagnostics and a rapid turnaround of your results. Our clinics cover breast, gynaecology, cardiology, and urology, with plans to develop more.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the UK, experienced by around one in eight women. When detected in its early stages, breast cancer is highly treatable with good survival rates. Men can also develop breast cancer, although this is very rare.

We developed our breast care diagnostic pathway to provide rapid access to diagnostic services in suspected cases of breast cancer. Our pathway allows patients to have their consultation and diagnostic tests on the same day, all under one roof. We can then offer rapid access to world-leading cancer treatments, if needed.

Rapid access

At Basinghall Clinic, we welcome both self-pay patients and those with private health insurance. You don’t need Bupa insurance to access treatment with us – we work with most insurance companies, including AXA, Aviva, Vitality, and more.

We are open 7.45am – 6pm Monday to Friday and have a range of same and next day appointments available.

We are conveniently located in the City, within a 10-minute walk from Moorgate Station, Mansion House, Cannon Street, and Liverpool Street Station.

Simply call us for more information or visit our website.

Onward treatment

Basinghall provides a seamless and comprehensive pathway to Cromwell Hospital for more complex diagnosis, treatment, and surgery. Cromwell Hospital is an internationally renowned private hospital located in the South Kensington area of London, offering treatment for both adults and children.

We offer some of the most technologically advanced treatments and facilities, including our dedicated Heart and Lung Centre and Integrated Cancer Campus, all under one roof. Our world-leading specialists use the latest surgical techniques and specialised follow-up care to offer patients the best possible health outcomes, exemplified by our pioneering Liver and Renal Centre.

For more than 40 years, we have cared for our patients and their loved ones from across London and the UK, as well as those who visit us from more than 140 countries around the world.



At Cromwell Hospital, we deliver world class care, expertly tailored to you.

Make an appointment

To make an appointment at Basinghall Clinic, simply call or email the team.

Tel: +44 (0)20 7244 4891

Email: basinghall@bupa.com

You can also visit our website: basinghallclinic.com