A Taste of Luxury in the Mountains: Méribel

Located in the heart of Les 3 Vallées, the world’s largest ski area, Méribel is arguably the best all-around ski resort and offers world-class skiing for all levels. It is very popular with British skiers and snowborders and the resort is made of cosy wooden chalets surrounded by trees and white peaks.

If you are looking for a taste of luxury in the mountains, travel to the superb Refuge de la Traye which is located above Méribel’s satellite village of Les Allues. It is accessible by a gentle off piste ride or the staff can pick you up from the village by snow groomer. It is a sanctuary that accepts only 14 guests at a time and offers a truly unique experience including a superb restaurant and a luxury spa.

Méribel has many other luxurious accommodations, as well as some more mid-range ones. This winter, 3-star hotel Le Mottaret has gone through renovation and has direct access to the ski slopes and ski lifts. The 3-star hotel Le Mottaret has plenty to offer for a memorable stay in the mountains.

The Antarès residence, which partly opened last winter has now finished its construction. This luxury residence, located in the Belvédère area, has a beautiful spa with a sauna, hammam, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and aqua circuit. In association with the Biologique Recherche brand, an exclusively professional cosmetics brand, the Antarès Wellness Clinic treatments combine a clinical approach to beauty care with pure, concentrated products and original, rigorous protocols. Biologique Recherche is available in major cities around the world, allowing you to continue your treatments once you return from your holiday. The Antarès residence has the first wellness clinic in the Alps and offers medical services that give you a complete overview of your current state of health. It will guide you towards specific treatments and therapies to improve your quality of life and includes a unique range of interactive services are designed to produce the best results for individual skin and body characteristics. antares-meribel.com

The days when restaurants in ski resorts where only offering cheese fondue and raclette are long gone. Although it is of course possible to enjoy delicious cheesy alpine specialities in Méribel, the resort offers a huge variety of food, from Asian and Italian cuisine, international cuisine and gastronomic French food so there is something for everyone. Méribel also has a Michelin star restaurant, l’Ekrin, located in the 5-star hotel The Kaila. Chef Laurent Azoulay offers a creative cuisine and an unforgettable experience.

For a long lunch on the slopes, stop at Le Clos Bernard. At this mountain restaurant located near the Altiport, first you can sit on the deckchairs in the sun, then they go into their own tepee where they will be served lunch. www.closbernard.com

A lunch in the mountain restaurant L’Adray Télébar, the oldest restaurant in Méribel, is a ‘must visit’. Located in the upper part of Méribel, in the middle of the ski runs, this small, cosily decorated wooden hotel has much to please: location, charm, comfort, large sun-terrace, and a fireplace in the middle of the living room. Try the signature dish: escalope à la crème





Méribel also has a new introductory ski touring trail, called Le Roc. This uphill slope for ski tourers is a great introduction to a sport that’s growing in popularity. Discover touring in complete safety on this easy itinerary right next to the ski area. At the top of the Chalets gondola lift, put on your skins and set off on an easy 2km walk with a 370m climb towards the Chalet du Lac. When you reach the top, stop in the chalet for a well-deserved break, and enjoy the views!

And on top of skiing and ski touring, Méribel offers many other activities: outdoor yoga, snowshoeing, biathlon, ski-joering…as well as many beautiful spas to relax and be pampered.

Méribel is easily accessible from the UK by train (the closest train station is Moutiers), plane (the closest airport is Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc, but Geneva, Lyon and Grenoble are also close) and car.



The resort is open from 10 December 2022 to 28 April 2023. From 6 to 19 February, Méribel and Courchevel will host the World Alpine Skiing Championships.