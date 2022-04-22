Three Open Roles With Brilliant Built-in Benefits

Increasingly, we’re looking beyond the role or job title (and whether it’s a fit for our skill sets, of course) when we’re thinking about a career move. Beyond base pay, many of us are now looking at an overall compensation package to go along with a competitive salary offer. From wellness to profit sharing, remote working, pension plans and additional perks, you can check out our job picks of the week below.

Engineering Director, iwoca

The company: Online Fintech iwoca was founded in 2021 and offers credit facilities to small businesses trading in the UK and Germany via an automated lending platform.

The role: Now hiring for an Engineering Director, you will have overall responsibility for a number of build teams across all aspects of the business from credit assessment, payments and CRM.

What you need: You’ll have significant experience in managing developers and will have worked as a hands-on developer. Additionally, you’ll have deep software development experience with a specialty in backend development.

The benefits: The salary scale here is from £110,000 – £140,000 per year and that’s just the start. There are share options, enhanced maternity and shared parental leave, a workplace nursery tax benefit scheme, helping you to save on your nursery costs. You’ll get 25 days holiday per year and an extra day off on your birthday, medical insurance from Vitality, including discounted gym membership. Wellbeing is taken incredibly seriously, so you’ll have instant access to emotional and mental health support services via iwoca’s partner Spill. Working arrangements are flexible and you’ll have all the equipment you need to set up your home working space.

Financial Reporting Assurance Accountant, Experian

The company: Experian is the leading global information services company, providing data and analytical tools to clients around the world, used to manage credit risk.

The role: As a Financial Reporting Assurance Accountant you’ll be part of a small team within the wider Group Financial Reporting function, and will provide a second line of defense over the numbers Experian reports in its highest-risk areas of financial reporting.

What you need: Strong technical accounting knowledge and experience of audit and statutory processes preferred. You’ll be highly numerate with an ability to quickly understand and challenge complex workpapers.

The benefits: Experian says its colleagues’ health and wellbeing are a top priority and has designed its reward, benefits and wellbeing programmes so that employees can come to work feeling their very best selves. Benefits focus on health, money, and lifestyle – you can tailor your benefits to your own personal needs. Whether it’s your physical and mental wellness, getting to work or preparing for the next big milestone in your life, there are a range of flexible options available to you.

Associate Principal Systems Engineer, Dyson

The company: Innovative and creative, Dyson thinks outside the box, challenges convention and develops products which are deliberately different and verifiably better than the competition.

The role: The Associate Principal Systems Engineer will have experience of microcontroller-based embedded systems. The role will require you to take ownership of the systems engineering activities and take a project from design concept through to production.

What you need: A good engineering degree (or equivalent) in a related discipline along with a solid grasp of MBSE including experience building SysML models using tools like Sparx EA. Plus, you’ll have practical experience of developing software and/or designing hardware for embedded systems.

The benefits: A huge list of benefits is on offer: There is a performance related bonus, company paid life assurance, competitive pension scheme, and 27 days holiday (plus you can purchase additional holidays). You’ll get private medical insurance, digital GP and prescription service and fertility treatment support. There is an Employee Assistance Program for employees and dependents, and in terms of nice-to-have perks, endless free coffee and tea, a free lunch, a free on-site hair salon, gym and sports centre and wellbeing centre are all available. You’ll also qualify for discounts on Dyson machines.

