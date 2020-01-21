The £300m luxury hotel with a secret tunnel to Harrods

A £300m luxury hotel development with a secret tunnel to Harrods has been given the green light by the local planning committee.

The Knightsbridge hotel will be a one minute walk from the iconic London department store, but also includes a disused underground pedestrian and goods tunnel linking the two sites.



Read More: Aviva Investors buys Docklands hotel site for £106m

Kensington and Chelsea’s planning committee has granted Singapore’s City Developments Limited (CDL) – which owns Millennium & Copthorne Hotels – permission to develop the Pavilion Road car park site.

The proposed scheme will include 120 rooms across eight above-ground floors and three basement levels, with 23,000 sq ft of retail space and a spa.

The new development will be the seventh London site for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, which already has six venues in Kensington and Chelsea.

CDL executive chairman Say Kwek Leng Beng said: “This site offers CDL one of the best opportunities to develop an outstanding hotel in one of the prime locations in central London.

“We are tremendously excited by this and the value it will bring to our London portfolio and our valued clients.



Read More: London luxury hotel market booms as weak sterling attracts tourists

“London is the most popular tourist destination in the world, attracting around 30m visitors every year from all over the world.”

The current freehold site is owned by CDL through its subsidiary Beaumont Properties Limited and is represented in the UK by Dartmouth Capital Advisors.

The architect for the new design is Hamiltons Architects.

