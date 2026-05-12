London’s prime property market isn’t collapsing

Contrary to popular belief, London’s prime property market isn’t failing. But it is fundamentally changing, writes David Austin

How London’s prime property market is shifting

London’s prime residential market may appear subdued but describing it as a decline misses the key dynamic: the market is undergoing structural repricing driven by higher interest rates, evolving tax policy and greater geopolitical uncertainty. This is not collapsing demand, but a reset of expectations.

Demand has not disappeared, but buyer expectations have shifted. Knight Frank data shows prime central London prices fell roughly 4.7–4.9 per cent over the past year, leaving London among the weakest-performing global luxury markets. Meanwhile, cities such as Tokyo, Dubai and Manila have outperformed, reflecting a broader reallocation of global capital towards faster-growing and more tax-efficient jurisdictions.

Policy changes have accelerated this shift. The removal of non-domiciled tax status, higher stamp duty and wider fiscal tightening have weakened London’s appeal for internationally mobile wealth. High-profile departures have reinforced perceptions that the UK is becoming less competitive for global investors. Geopolitical instability, from Middle East tensions to inflation and energy uncertainty, has also encouraged caution. In markets reliant on confidence and leverage, this has resulted not in an exodus, but in slower decision-making and longer transaction timelines. Middle Eastern buyers, long central to London’s super-prime sector, are pausing rather than leaving. Yet the same volatility continues to reinforce London’s long-term safe-haven status.

Market activity reflects this divergence. Transaction volumes remain subdued, but liquidity is highly selective. Trophy assets still trade at significant prices, often off-market, while secondary stock struggles unless pricing adjusts. Years of correction have also improved relative value for dollar-based buyers.

Demand is evolving too. Wealthy buyers increasingly view London as a flexible global base rather than a permanent residence, boosting demand for turnkey homes and sustaining the rental market. London’s prime market is therefore not in decline, but transition: moving from a liquidity-driven cycle to a more selective and income-focused phase.

A London hotel gem

I’ve always liked Clerkenwell for its blend of history and quiet reinvention, and Ruby Stella Hotel captures that atmosphere well. The area is rich in Victorian character, yet has undergone thoughtful regeneration over the years, something I’m proud to have played a part in. Former warehouses and old school buildings have been given new life, while the Charles Dickens Museum sits just around the corner. The hotel itself carries a subtle literary feel, with vintage books, print-room touches and plenty of character without trying too hard. Worth visiting for the bar alone.

We’ve supported Bloomsbury Football Foundation since 2018, and what they’ve built in that time is genuinely impressive. They’re now getting more than 6,500 young people onto pitches across London every week, with an ambition to reach 20,000 by 2028. In a city where opportunity remains unevenly distributed, that matters. Football may be the entry point, but the real impact is far broader: structure, confidence, belonging and community. It’s easy to talk about social value in abstract terms. This is one of the clearest examples of it being delivered at genuine scale.

Quote of the week:

“We spend a lot of time talking about the UK’s housing shortage, but far less time discussing the practical barriers to actually delivering new homes. From a real estate perspective, one of the biggest challenges remains the planning system. Timelines are often uncertain, processes inconsistent and viability can shift significantly during delays. Well-located, viable schemes continue to attract demand and funding. But if housing delivery is genuinely going to increase meaningfully, greater clarity and consistency in planning will be essential.”

What I’m listening to

Merryn Talks Money

This is one of the better podcasts for cutting through market noise without disappearing into technical jargon. Merryn Somerset Webb has a talent for making big macro themes feel accessible, whether the discussion is about global capital flows, interest rates, or why UK assets continue to trade at a discount to international peers. Recent episodes on the relative value of London property and broader sentiment towards UK investments feel especially timely.

What I’m reading

London Falling: A Mysterious Death in a Gilded City and a Family’s Search for Truth

I’m currently reading London Falling: A Mysterious Death in a Gilded City and a Family’s Search for Truth, a fascinating exploration of the hidden layers of wealth, power and international influence in London. Part investigation, part family story, it traces how global money and politics intersect with the city’s luxury property market and elite circles. What makes it particularly compelling is how it captures both London’s enduring pull as a global capital and the opacity that can sometimes sit beneath its surface. Thought-provoking, and surprisingly hard to put down.

Daniel Austin is co-founder at ASK Partners