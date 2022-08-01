Lionesses to be awarded Freedom of the City of London after historic Women’s Euro 2022 win

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 31: Leah Williamson and Millie Bright of England lift the trophy after their teams victory during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The victorious Lionesses will receive the Freedom of the City of London following their Women’s Euro 2022 win on Sunday.

England’s women footballers will be awarded the prestigious honour following the 2-1 win over Germany at Wembley, which brought their first major trophy.

This comes as thousands are set to gather in Trafalgar Square on Monday to celebrate the victory, while millions watched the game on the BBC yesterday.

Wembley also had 87,000 people attending, which is a record for a woman’s game in the UK.

The 23-strong team, including stars such as Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, will will be invited to attend their Freedom ceremony in the City later this year.

Head Coach Sarina Wiegman will also be invited to receive her freedom of the City, after being nominated by Lord Mayor of the City of London, Vincent Keaveny and Chair of the City of London Corporation’s Civic Affairs Sub-Committee, Edward Lord.



“The rise and rise of the Lionesses has been an incredible success story, and it gives me great pleasure to nominate the team for the Freedom of the City of London”, said Lord Mayor Vincent Keaveny.

“Last night’s triumphant win against Germany has cemented the team’s place in sporting history and as a nation, we couldn’t be prouder of them.”



Edward Lord added that watching the game was “a thrilling experience” with the Lionesses showing their “quality, determination, teamwork, and sheer love of the game.”





Football Association chief executive, Mark Bullingham, welcomed the accolade, saying: “Being awarded the Freedom of the City of London is a huge honour, and it is a much-deserved reward for the Lionesses’ historic achievements this summer.



“The team has captured the nation’s hearts and made us all so proud.”

England women’s victory at the Euros was the country’s first major international football honour since the men’s World Cup in 1966.