Italy Six Nations revival a lesson for Wales as England challenge awaits

In 2019 rugby in Italy was staring down the barrel of extinction. Not anymore

In 2019 rugby in Italy was staring down the barrel of extinction: three home Six Nations matches at their 70,500-capacity Stadio Olimpico drew crowds of just 38,500 versus Wales, 49,700 against Ireland and 48,800 for their match against France.

Fast forward to 2026, however, having just beaten Scotland in front of 68,200 fans Italy will take on England this weekend in front of 70,000 fans.

The Azzurri is enjoying popularity not seen since their early days at the iconic Roman venue in 2012 and 2013. And that is testament to the hard work done off the field across Italy, and it is something Wales should learn from.

Years ago Italy chose to follow Scotland, rather than Wales, in allowing their very best players to leave the county – and in the Azzuri’s case, Parma-based Zebre and Benetton, from Treviso – and flood into the English Prem and French Top 14.

The likes of Ange Capuozzo (Fullback, Toulouse), Paolo Garbisi (fly-half, Toulon), Monty Ioane (wing, Lyon), and Juan Ignacio Brex (centre, Perpignan) are all thriving in the Top 14, and the intensity of the league across the Channel is clearly contributing to the provision of leaders in the Italian national team.

Italy teaching Six Nations lesson

And former Harlequins coach Conor O’Shea’s investment in the academies of Italy when he was coaching the Azzurri is paying dividends.

The point is this. Italy stuck to a plan and they’re reaping the rewards. Their performances are getting more consistent and they have a shot at beating England for the very first time this weekend.

It is a cycle that will give hope to Wales, who are in a world of woe at the moment. Every team has their moment, and that moment isn’t always a Six Nations grand slam. It is relative.

But seeing Italian fans return to the national team in their droves is a superb signpost for where the game is in the nation, and though Benetton and Zebre are lower down in the United Rugby Championship they are attracting big names and big coaches like in the 1990s.

Back then it was the likes of Michael Lynagh, Zinzan Brooke and David Campese and today it is Malakai Fekitoa, Louis Werchon and incoming Benetton coach Wayne Pivac. Italy is sexy again and that’s great for the game and the Six Nations.

And this weekend could be where the Azzurri take the next step on their journey. Downing England at home in front of a packed home crowd – and healthy travelling fanbase – would be monumental. And it could end Steve Borthwick.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance. Follow Ollie @OlliePhillips11