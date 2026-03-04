Carabao Cup final ticket scam: Arsenal and Manchester City fans warned

Fans of Arsenal and Manchester City have been warned about the ticket scam

Arsenal and Manchester City fans have been targeted by scammers selling fake tickets to this month’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Competition organiser the EFL is working with police and anti-fraud authorities to block websites offering non-existent tickets for the match on Sunday 22 March.

Both Arsenal and Manchester City quickly sold out of their allocations for the Carabao Cup final, the first piece of silverware to be awarded this season.

The EFL said it had “been made aware of unauthorised and fraudulent ticket providers purporting to be selling tickets to the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

“We have been in discussions with both clubs and other bodies to report such providers to the relevant authorities.

“The EFL continues to remind all supporters that tickets for the Carabao Cup final should only be purchased through official channels.

“Buying from unauthorised sellers puts fans at risk of fraud, invalid tickets and refusal of entry. We urge everyone to stay vigilant and ensure they secure their seats safely and legitimately.”

EFL acts to avoid previous Wembley final repeat

The clash pits the two main contenders for the Premier League title against each other in a contest that foreshadows the run-in.

For Arsenal supporters, it represents a chance to see the men’s team lift a first trophy since the Covid-19 pandemic, when they won the 2020 FA Cup final.

The EFL has acted after groups of Birmingham City supporters found themselves locked out of last year’s Vertu Trophy final after buying fraudulent tickets.

The Blues sold their full allocation of 44,000 for the Wembley match, which they lost 2-0 to Peterborough United.

Manchester City supporters face a further Carabao Cup final headache due to planned engineering works on major rail routes.

Improvements to Manchester Piccadilly station mean that all trains to London on the morning of the game will involve rail replacement bus services.