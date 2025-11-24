NetBet Free Spins No Deposit Offer: 11 Free Spins for 2025

NetBet Free Spins: 11 No Deposit Free Spins with Code KINGKONG.

New NetBet Casino UK players can claim an exciting 11 free spins no deposit bonus on popular slot games. This NetBet review examines the casino’s features, including games, top site features, and the NetBet welcome offer, detailing how to claim the 11 free spins without a deposit.

T&Cs: New UK verified players only | Valid mobile number required | No deposit needed | Free Spins on King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas 4 each valued at 10p | No wagering requirement | £10 max. win | Ends 31.03.2026 | T&Cs apply | Subsequent 100 Free Spins on Big Bass Splash, 10p per spin | £10 min deposit | Opt-in and Bet £10+ on any slot | Winnings paid as cash | £100 max. win | T&Cs apply.

NetBet Bonus Code Free Spins Offer Explained

New players signing up to the casino using the NetBet bonus code KINGKONG can claim 11 NetBet free spins to use across two popular slot games at the site.

Simply complete the registration process and select the NetBet sign up offer. Ensure that you have met all of the requirements to be eligible for the NetBet no deposit bonus, and you should receive your 11 free spins into your account shortly after.

Go ahead and make use of your NetBet welcome bonus by playing King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas, or Big Bass Splash.

There is even the chance to claim an additional 100 free spins at NetBet UK when players deposit and play £10 after using their 11 free spins.

Promo Code:

🔠 KINGKONG Eligible Games:

🎰 King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas & Big Bass Splash Part 1:

🎁 11 Free Spins No Deposit Free Spins Value:

💰 £0.10 Wagering Requirements:

None applicable Part 2:

🎊 Play £10 get 100 Free Spins

NetBet Sign-Up Offer Claiming Process

Claiming the NetBet free spins no deposit casino bonus is quick and simple. Just follow these steps below to get started.

Click the link above to be taken to the NetBet Casino bonus offer page. Select ‘Sign Up’ and complete the registration process by entering all of the required details, including your full name, email address, date of birth and phone number. Enter the NetBet Casino bonus code KINGKONG in the ‘Bonus Code’ area. Create your NetBet online casino login by entering a username and password combination. Verify your account to receive your NetBet bonus. Sign in and start playing. Make sure to use your free spins within seven working days, Enjoy!

Available Games for Using NetBet Free Spins

Players claiming the Netbet promo code can take advantage of their free spins rewards on two hugely popular slot games. We have provided some more info on these below:

King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas

In this six-reel slot game brought to the online casino world by top provider Blueprint Gaming, King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas features a bright and colourful design with a relaxing waterfall backdrop. The aim of the game? Players must match any three symbols for the chance to win. The game features include a Kong Collect, a Gamble Feature, Power Play, and a Free Games Feature. Simply spin and land your bananas on the reels to get started! It is a widely accessible slot title, with a minimum bet of £0.25 and a maximum bet of £2.00, making it a great option for both new and experienced online slot players.

Reels:

6 Developer:

Blueprint Gaming Theme:

King Kong 🦍 RTP:

96% Paylines:

2,000 Special Features:

Free Games, Multipliers, Respins, Scatters, Wilds, etc.

Big Bass Splash

Released in 2022, Big Bass Splash is another popular title in the Big Bass series from Pragmatic Play. This five-reel, 10-payline slot game is a go-to for many online slot players and has become one of the most popular in the series. It includes six bonus features, such as free spin features, multipliers, and retriggers, which all contribute to a fun and exciting gaming experience. It has a max win of up to 5,000x your bet, and players can get involved for as little as £0.10, making it one of the top accessible slot games.

Reels:

5 Developer:

Pragmatic Play Theme:

Fishing 🎣 RTP:

96.71% Paylines:

10 Special Features:

Free Spins, Wilds, Scatters, Drops & Wins, etc.

What Makes NetBet Casino Stand Out?

Regarded as one of the top online casino platforms in the UK, NetBet Casino has numerous standout features that continue to set it apart in a crowded market. We have looked into some of these features in more detail:

NetBet Withdrawal Times: Players can expect fast and efficient NetBet withdrawal times when requesting to receive any of their funds. This is thanks to a wide range of accepted payment methods. The site also supports instant deposits, ensuring no interruption to gameplay. NetBet Mobile App: The NetBet app provides the same great casino experience as on desktop, with added convenience. Players can enjoy their favourite games from anywhere, anytime on their phone via the NetBet mobile app, and even have access to some mobile-exclusive features such as push notifications, NetBet mobile offers, instant account access, and more. Game Library: Players can expect an array of casino games to choose from, including a standout selection of Netbet slots, table games, live dealer games, and more. The majority of these Netbet titles are developed by top software providers in the industry, ensuring the highest quality gameplay. NetBet Live Chat: Players who may need any support or assistance during their time at the casino, NetBet offer a range of options to suit different contact preferences. The Netbet live chat is available 24/7, and there is also a customer support email address and dedicated help centre. Welcome Offer: The NetBet new customer offer is competitive and rewarding. It sees players able to receive 11 free spins to use on selected slot games. There is also the chance to claim 100 more when depositing and playing £10. Offering a two-part bonus makes it stand out over other casinos. Bonus Selection: Players, new and existing, can expect to come across a range of NetBet promotions during their time at the site to help maximise their gameplay. This includes NetBet Casino no deposit bonus offers, free spins, cashback, deposit matches, and more. Security: In our NetBet Casino review, we ensured that the site features the best security features and software to protect players. This includes SSL Encryption software, two-factor authentication, and its licensing from the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC). Payment Methods: NetBet offer a range of payment options for players to use for making deposits and withdrawals. These include recognised and trusted brands such as Visa and Mastercard debit, PayPal, Trustly, Apple Pay and Google Pay. This ensures secure and fast transactions for players during their time at the platform.

Responsible Gambling

When you are claiming any online casino bonuses, it is your responsibility to ensure that you are gambling responsibly. Take control of your activities by setting a strict budget that you can afford and stick to, and use time reminders to stay on track. Set deposit limits on your casino account, thanks to the responsible gambling tools available, as well as setting reality checks, taking time out, and applying for self-exclusions. There is more support available at responsible gambling online resources, such as GambleAware and GamCare, as well as the National Gambling Helpline.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there still a NetBet 25 no deposit free spins offer?

There is no 25 free spins offer currently available at Netbet.

Are there wagering requirements attached to the NetBet no deposit free spins welcome offer?

Unlike some of the NetBet sister sites, there are no wagering requirements attached to the welcome offer.

Can I play any games using NetBet free spins?

Players can use their NetBet bonus code no deposit offer playing King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas and Big Bass Splash.

What is the NetBet withdrawal time?

The NetBet withdrawal time is 1-5 working days.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.