William Hill 100 Free Spins – William Hill Promo Code for October

William Hill Vegas is offering a great welcome offer for new customers with a bonus of up to 100 free spins when you stake £10. It’s an ideal time to join and explore the platform, including trying out one of its most popular slot games, Gold Blitz Extreme.

City AM’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn a commission.

T&Cs: 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code GBE100 only. Opt in required. 1x per customer. Gold Blitz™ Extreme only. Min £10 stake. Max 100 Free Spins at 10p per spin. Free spins expire 24 hours from issue. Max redeemable £30. Eligibility rules, game, location, currency, payment-method restrictions and terms and conditions apply. #ad gambleaware.org

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

The William Hill 100 free spins offer is available to new customers registering with the site for the first time. To get started, create your new user account through the website or app using the William Hill promo code GBE100 and then opt in.

Then simply go ahead and deposit and stake a minimum of £10 on Gold Blitz Extreme and return to the promotions page to hit opt-in again. You should now receive your William Hill Vegas 100 free spins! Use these within 24 hours or until you win a maximum of £30, whichever comes first!

Min Deposit:

💰 £10 Bonus Code:

🔠 GBE100 Max Redeemable:

💸 £30 FS Value:

💷 £0.10 Available Game(s):

🎰 Gold Blitz™ Extreme Expiry:

⏰ 24 hours

How To Claim the William Hill Promo Code Free Spins Bonus

Claiming the William Hill sign-up offer of free spins to use on Gold Blitz Extreme is really quick and simple. To help you get started, we have put together a step-by-step guide below.

If you are new to William Hill, follow the link to the new customer offer on the website or the app. Click ‘Join Here’ and complete the sign-up process by entering all of the required details. Create your unique account information, including a username and password combination. Confirm and verify your account, and log in. Opt in to the promotion and enter the William Hill promo code GBE100. Place a stake of at least £10. Return to the promotions page and hit ‘opt in’ again! Receive your William Hill 100 free spins into your account. Use your free spins to play on Gold Blitz Extreme within 24 hours. Enjoy!

William Hill Vegas 100 Free Spins T&Cs

In order to successfully claim and redeem your William Hill free spins, there are some key terms and conditions that players should make themselves aware of. We have covered the most important of the criteria.

18+. Play Safe. New customers only.

Promo code GBE100 only.

only. Opt in required.

1x per customer.

Gold Blitz™ Extreme only.

Min £10 stake.

Max 100 Free Spins at 10p per spin.

Free Spins expire 24 hours from issue.

Max redeemable £30.

Unused free spins will be deleted 24 hours after being added to your account.

Deposits made via an E Wallet will not be eligible.

Using William Hill Free Spins on Gold Blitz Extreme

A vibrant, colourful, and exciting online slot game, Gold Blitz Extreme is full of great features to help maintain its status as one of the country’s most popular online slot titles. Played on a 6×4 layout, players must land matching symbols on adjacent reels for the chance to win.

It is captivating, and having the volume turned up is a must to get the full experience. The main game features striking graphics, rich shades of purple and golf, and 3D graphics, which all contribute to the immersive gameplay.

It is simple to play and has excellent features, including jackpots, free spins, and multipliers. It is a high-volatility slot game with a reasonable average RTP, ensuring the best possible experience for its players.

Reels:

6 Developer:

Games Global Theme:

Gold & Cash RTP:

96% Paylines:

4,096 Special Features:

Jackpots, Gold Blitz™ Cash Collection, Bonus Multipliers, Free Spins, Multiplier Wilds, Respin.

Why Create a William Hill Vegas Account?

One of the longest-standing and most reputable online betting and gambing platforms in the country, William Hill Vegas is a go-to for many across the UK. We have examined why you should create an account with it.

Game Selection: The range of games on offer at William Hill Vegas is nothing short of impressive. It features lots of the latest titles, alongside popular, recognised games from a selection of top providers in the business. Whether it is classic or trendy slot games, classic table games, live casino, or bingo, there should be something for everyone's playing preference.

Range of Bonuses: Along with the William Hill 100 free spins bonus, other promotions are available for players at the site. This includes options for new and existing players, whether deposit offers, cashback bonuses, cash prizes, giveaways, or login bonuses.

Site Design: William Hill Vegas's overall design is eye-catching and easy to use. The colours are bright and vibrant, while the site itself is interactive and immersive. The brand experience comes across in how well the site is organised and tailored to its audience, providing a responsive and intuitive platform.

Mobile Compatibility: William Hill Vegas offers a completely mobile-compatible website, enabling players to enjoy their favourite titles and the site on their phones. This also enables players to enjoy their favourite games on the go, anywhere, anytime. A dedicated iOS and Android app is also available for download for enhanced features.

Support Options: William Hill offers excellent support options. Players can explore a detailed FAQ page and contact a friendly and responsive customer support team via live chat, email, and social media for assistance. Support is available around the clock and is easily accessible across devices.

Payment Methods: An impressive selection of payment methods is accepted at William Hill for players to make deposits and withdrawals. Debit cards such as Visa and Mastercard, Maestro, and bank transfer are accepted. All transactions are completed quickly and securely thanks to the acceptance of a range of methods.

Licence and Security Measures: William Hill Vegas is licensed by the UKGC, a reputable online gambling authority in the industry. This ensures the site is legitimate and secure, adhering to strict laws and regulations surrounding responsible gambling, fair play, and player safety. The site also has enhanced security features, such as SSL encryption software, in place to further protect players.

Responsible Gambling

It is important to remember when playing at any online casino, such as William Hill Vegas, that you always gamble responsibly and practice responsible gambling habits wherever possible. Plenty of tools are in place to help that the site provides, including setting daily, weekly and monthly deposit limits, gaming time reminders, time-out tools, and self-exclusion. For further advice, support, and information surrounding responsible gambling, plenty of tools and resources are available to players. This includes the National Gambling Helpline, GamCare, and GambleAware, the contact details of which are below.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there a William Hill free spins promo code?

Yes, the William Hill promo code for free spins is GBE100.

Can I download a William Hill Vegas app?

The William Hill Vegas app can be downloaded to both iOS and Android devices.

Are there any other William Hill promotions?

Various William Hill promotions are available to new and existing customers.

Can only new customers claim the William Hill Vegas free spins bonus?

This specific 100 free spins William Hill promotion is available to new players only.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.