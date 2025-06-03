bet365 Casino New Release 2025: Gates of bet365

bet365 Casino New Release 2025

bet365 Casino has released an exclusive brand-new slot to its customers, which new and existing customers can play in the UK. In this article, readers can learn all about this great slot and what exactly makes it a worthwhile game to play today. Below, find information about RTP, theme, symbols, pros and cons, mobile compatibility, max wins, and much more.

Review of Gates of bet365

Based on the well-loved Gates of Olympus slot game from Pragmatic Play, Gates of bet365 is a brand new slot title which can be played exclusively on the bet365 Casino site. The game was released in April and was created using the bet365 software. The Zeus-themed slot is on a 6-5 grid and functions using JS and HTML5 software. What’s even better is that Gates of bet365 boasts various top features, which consist of: avalanche, a bonus game, bonus symbols, cascading, free spins, pay anywhere, scatters, multipliers, and wilds.

This video slot has an average RTP of 96.5% and a high variance. The game also has a range of themed symbols, including a crown, chalice, hourglass, and ring. More details on this great slot can be found below.

Release Date 🗓️25/04/2025 Betways

Pay Anywhere Max Win

5000x Reels 🎰

6 Mobile Compatible 📱Yes Demo Version ▶️Not available Theme 🏺

Ancient Greece & Zeus – Based on the Gates of Olympus slot

Pros and Cons of Gates of bet365

Pros Cons ✅ Greek Mythology-themed game.

✅ Based on the popular slot: Gates of Olympus.

✅ Average RTP.

✅ Special features include free spins and a bonus game.

✅ Compatible with mobile. ❌ Exclusive to bet365.

❌ Not a particularly unique slot game.

New Casino Games Exclusive to bet365

The Gates of bet365 slot is not the only new game that can be found exclusively at bet365; below are some other great options.

Sticky Bandits Thunder Rail: A 5-reel slot with 26 paylines and an RTP of 96.07%. The game boasts a high volatility and a range of great features, including wilds.

A 5-reel slot with 26 paylines and an RTP of 96.07%. The game boasts a high volatility and a range of great features, including wilds. Treats of Terror: This is another pay-anywhere slot from bet365 Casino. This Halloween game has five reels, an RTP of 96.20%, and high volatility.

This is another pay-anywhere slot from bet365 Casino. This Halloween game has five reels, an RTP of 96.20%, and high volatility. Diamond Link: Mighty Cleopatra: With 25 paylines, scatters, wilds, and multipliers, this exclusive game is excellent for all types of players.

With 25 paylines, scatters, wilds, and multipliers, this exclusive game is excellent for all types of players. Devil Cash Uncovered: After a medium volatility slot? Try Devil Cash Uncovered, which features 20 paylines, 5 reels, and bonus features (including free spins).

After a medium volatility slot? Try Devil Cash Uncovered, which features 20 paylines, 5 reels, and bonus features (including free spins). Dragon Hopper: Lastly, this unique slot features 7 reels, cluster pays, and medium volatility. On top of this, Dragon Hopper has free spins, wilds, and cascading reels.

Overview of bet365 Casino

bet365 Casino is one of the most well-known and loved casino sites in the UK, so before you sign up for its brand new game, it’s worth knowing exactly why this is the casino. The site is so popular for a vast range of reasons, but some of these include: offering a variety of payment options, the extensive game library, customer support options, and responsible gambling tools. In addition, the site boasts great graphics and is extremely easy to use, making it great for customers of all experience levels. The bet365 brand also offers a sportsbook, bingo site, and more, all of which can be accessed using one account. Users can also find a range of promotions and bonuses.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

Are bet365 exclusive games safe?

Yes! bet365 is a fully licensed site that uses secure software, random number generators, and fair gaming testing, making its exclusive and other games safe.

Is Gates of bet365 the only bet365 exclusive game?

No, in fact, quite a few casino games are exclusive to the bet365 site, including slots and table games.

Are there any other new games at bet365 Casino?

bet365 Casino always adds new casino games to its site, so users will be spoilt for choice while playing. bet365 Casino allows users to filter by newest if you’re looking for new games only.

What is the RTP of Gates of bet365?

The return to player percentage of Gates of bet365 sits at 96.50%.

