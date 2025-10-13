bet365 Bonus Code: CITYBONUS – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets for October

bet365 has a top bonus for new customers to use when registering with the bookmaker. Receive up to £30 in free bets to use across your favourite sports when entering the bet365 bonus code CITYBONUS during sign-up and depositing as little as £5!

T&Cs: For New Customers. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration Required.

What Does the bet365 CITYBONUS Offer Entail?

The bet365 bonus code for October sees new sign ups to the bookmaker in with the chance to receive up to 3x their initial deposit back in free bets to use to place bets across their favourite sports and events.

It is really quick and easy to claim the bet365 bonus code this month, with bettors simply required to enter the bet365 bonus code CITYBONUS during the sign up process and deposit a minimum of £5 into their accounts via a qualifying payment method.

Once complete, bettors should then place a qualifying £10 bet on a selection at odds of at least 1/5 on any sports market within 30 days of claiming the bonus.

When you have placed your qualifying bet, wait for this to settle to receive up to £30 in free bets added into your account automatically. Bettors must then use these within seven days before they will expire.

Qualifying Deposit:

💷 £5 Max Bet Credits:

£30 Qualifying Bet:

£10 Available From:

⏳ 03/12/2024 Claim Within:

30 Days Promo Code:

🔐 CITYBONUS

Steps for Using the bet365 Bonus Code

In order to successfully claim and use the bet365 bonus code, we have included a simple step-by-step guide below for you to follow.

Click the link above for the bet365 bonus code and offer page. Join bet365 by completing the registration process and entering all of the required details, including your full name, email address, date of birth, and phone number. Verify your account by completing the necessary steps and uploading any required documents. In the box labelled ‘Bonus Code’, enter the bet365 bonus code CITYBONUS as pictured in the screenshot below. Create your unique username and password combination to be your login details. Sign in to your account and head to the banking section to make a deposit. Select your payment method and make a deposit of at least £5 to be eligible for the free bets bonus offer. Go ahead and place a qualifying bet. Wait for your bet to settle to receive your rewards. Enjoy!

Terms and Conditions of the bet365 Bonus Code Offer

When claiming the bet365 welcome bonus of up to £30 in free bets, there are some important terms and conditions that players must make themselves aware of in order to be eligible to receive the offer.

New Customers Only.

Make a qualifying deposit of £5 or more and claim the offers within 30 days of registering to qualify for 300% of the amount in Bet Credits up to a maximum of £30.

Place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit, capped at £10 that settle within 30 days.

PayPal, Paysafecard, and all other prepaid credit and debit cards cannot be used for your qualifying deposit or withdrawals of returns from Bet Credits unless they are successfully verified.

Bets placed must contain at least one selection at odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater.

Bet Credits are non-withdrawable, and bet credits stakes are not included in any returns.

Bet Credits will expire 7 days after they are added to your Bet Credits balance.

Pros and Cons of Using the bet365 Code

Pros Cons Small deposit required. Restricted payment methods. Can receive 3x your deposit in free bets. Stake not included in returns. Easy to claim. Can be claimed on desktop and mobile. 30 days to claim.

What Makes bet365 Worthwhile?

Along with being one of the country’s most recognised and established bookmakers, why is bet365 worth signing up for? We have explored many of its standout features below.

Sports Markets: The range of sports markets available to bettors at bet365 is impressive. Whether you are a fan of or follow football, cricket, horse racing, tennis, or rugby, a betting market is designed for you. From simple win/lose markets to player specials, there is something for everyone and everything.

The range of sports markets available to bettors at bet365 is impressive. Whether you are a fan of or follow football, cricket, horse racing, tennis, or rugby, a betting market is designed for you. From simple win/lose markets to player specials, there is something for everyone and everything. Site Design: The design of the bet365 platform is intelligent and intuitive, making it easy for bettors to find what they are looking for, access their accounts, and place bets. The site is responsive and designed to work seamlessly across devices, enabling users to access it from anywhere.

The design of the bet365 platform is intelligent and intuitive, making it easy for bettors to find what they are looking for, access their accounts, and place bets. The site is responsive and designed to work seamlessly across devices, enabling users to access it from anywhere. Support Options: If users of bet365 need any support during their time at the site, there is an excellent selection of customer support options for them to reach out to. There is a dedicated help centre that answers frequently asked questions, alongside a live chat support service available 24/7, a contact web form, social media, and a postal address.

If users of bet365 need any support during their time at the site, there is an excellent selection of customer support options for them to reach out to. There is a dedicated help centre that answers frequently asked questions, alongside a live chat support service available 24/7, a contact web form, social media, and a postal address. Live Streaming: bet365 also offers live streaming of various sports, thanks to its dedicated live streaming service. This usually requires bettors to have a funded account or an active bet placed to watch. This feature can also be used with live in-play betting options.

bet365 also offers live streaming of various sports, thanks to its dedicated live streaming service. This usually requires bettors to have a funded account or an active bet placed to watch. This feature can also be used with live in-play betting options. In-Play Markets: As mentioned above, several live in-play betting options are available to bettors at bet365. The in-play betting markets are full of top odds and selections for punters to place bets on the live action as it unfolds in a sport or match they are watching or following. For the most effective use of in-play markets, bettors can access live streams across hundreds of events and place bets alongside.

As mentioned above, several live in-play betting options are available to bettors at bet365. The in-play betting markets are full of top odds and selections for punters to place bets on the live action as it unfolds in a sport or match they are watching or following. For the most effective use of in-play markets, bettors can access live streams across hundreds of events and place bets alongside. Competitive Odds: The odds at bet365 are competitive and consistent, ensuring users can access the best possible value on their selections, regardless of the sport or event they are betting on. These regularly challenge other top bookmakers across the UK.

The odds at bet365 are competitive and consistent, ensuring users can access the best possible value on their selections, regardless of the sport or event they are betting on. These regularly challenge other top bookmakers across the UK. Promotions and Bonuses: New and existing bettors can benefit from a selection of bonuses using bet365. This includes a valuable welcome offer for new bettors when first signing up and plenty more promotions for existing bettors throughout their time at the platform. These can consist of mobile-exclusive offers, which can be anything from free bets, deposit offers, and cashback.

New and existing bettors can benefit from a selection of bonuses using bet365. This includes a valuable welcome offer for new bettors when first signing up and plenty more promotions for existing bettors throughout their time at the platform. These can consist of mobile-exclusive offers, which can be anything from free bets, deposit offers, and cashback. Site Security & Licence: bet365 is a reputable and trustworthy online bookmaker, with a license to operate issued by the UK Gambling Commission. This ensures it meets strict regulations and laws regarding safety, security, fair play, and responsible gambling. It also features the latest industry-standard SSL encryption software to further protect players and their information.

bet365 is a reputable and trustworthy online bookmaker, with a license to operate issued by the UK Gambling Commission. This ensures it meets strict regulations and laws regarding safety, security, fair play, and responsible gambling. It also features the latest industry-standard SSL encryption software to further protect players and their information. Mobile Compatibility: The bet365 website is fully compatible with mobile devices, offering increased convenience and accessibility to users. It is designed to adjust to screen size, orientation changes, and any other mobile requirements. A dedicated app is also available for download on iOS and Android devices, offering mobile-exclusive features and bonuses.

The bet365 website is fully compatible with mobile devices, offering increased convenience and accessibility to users. It is designed to adjust to screen size, orientation changes, and any other mobile requirements. A dedicated app is also available for download on iOS and Android devices, offering mobile-exclusive features and bonuses. Payment Methods: An excellent array of payment methods is available at bet365 to make deposits and withdrawals simple, quick, and secure. This includes recognised debit card payments, such as Visa and Mastercard, e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, and PayPal, mobile payments like Apple Pay and Google Pay, Bank Transfers, and more.

An excellent array of payment methods is available at bet365 to make deposits and withdrawals simple, quick, and secure. This includes recognised debit card payments, such as Visa and Mastercard, e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, and PayPal, mobile payments like Apple Pay and Google Pay, Bank Transfers, and more. Against Its Competitors: Next to other top bookmakers, bet365 continues to excel in providing bettors with great value at a modern and immersive online platform. It is accessible and user-friendly, regularly updated to keep up with the latest trends and demands. It provides access to an impressive range of sports, betting markets, and more to help keep it as a top competitor and go-to online betting brand across the UK.

More Promotions from bet365

Offer: Details: bet365 Prize Matcher Win Free Bets, Free Spins & Golden Chips T&Cs: New and eligible customers only. Three reveals will be available each day from 17:00 local time and the game grid will reset each week. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Max prize, time limits, bet/game restrictions and T&Cs apply. Registration Required. gambleaware.org bet365 Early Payout 2 Goals Early Payout T&Cs: Get selections settled early if the team you back goes two goals ahead with bet365. Place a pre-match bet on the standard Full Time Result market for Soccer games from selected competitions, and get your selections settled early if the team you back goes two goals ahead with bet365. New and Eligible customers only. Bet restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. gambleaware.org bet365 10 Days of Free Spins Earn Up To 200 Free Spins T&Cs: Min. £10 in lifetime deposits required. Offer must be claimed within 30 days of registering a bet365 account. Select prizes of 5, 10 or 20 Free Spins; 10 selections available within 20 days, 24 hours between each selection. Max. prize, game restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration Required. gambleaware.org bet365 Bingo Offer 100 Free Tickets + 50 Free Spins T&Cs: New Bingo customers only. Opt in required. Spend £10 cash on Bingo Tickets to receive 100 Free Tickets and 50 Free Spins on eligible slots. Time limits, exclusions and T&Cs apply. Registration Required. gambleaware.org bet365 6 Goals Challenge Chance To Win a Share of £250,000 T&Cs: New and eligible customers only. Max prize value shared equally if there are multiple winners. Entry to 6 Scores Challenge is separate from standard bet placement and all bet365 offers do not apply. T&Cs apply. Registration Required. gambleaware.org bet365 Bingo Scratch To Win Chance To Win Bingo Tickets, Free Spins & Cash T&Cs: New and eligible customers only. Available prizes: Bingo Tickets, Free Spins and cash. Prize not guaranteed. Max. prize, time limits, game restrictions and T&Cs apply. Registration Required. gambleaware.org

Responsible Gambling

At bet365, it is essential to always practice responsible gambling habits when placing bets on your favourite sports and events. This helps you keep track of your time and money and keep betting online as fun and enjoyable as it should be. To help do this, bettors can set personal budgets and use setting reminders to monitor their time betting.

Various responsible gambling tools are also available, including setting deposit and time limits, reality checks, activity statements, timeout tools, and self-exclusions. For further advice and support, we have included the contact details of some of the best responsible gambling resources in the country.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the bet365 promo code for October?

New customers registering with bet365 this October can benefit from receiving up to £30 in free bets when they register using the bet365 bonus code CITYBONUS.

Is the bet365 bonus code offer only for new customers?

This particular bet365 bonus code is reserved exclusively for new customers; however, plenty more promotions are available for existing customers as well.

What is the processing time at bet365?

The bet365 processing times can be anywhere between 1 and 3 days.

Is there a bet365 app?

A dedicated bet365 mobile app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.