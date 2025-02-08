Best Fantasy Sports Sites and Apps for Super Bowl LIX

For those looking to claim exciting bonuses ahead of Super Bowl LIX, look no further. At City AM, we have chosen some of the top DFS apps and sites for you to sign up for ahead of this year’s Super Bowl, coming this Sunday!

Underdog Fantasy Promo Code – NDUNDOG

Dabble Fantasy Welcome Offer

DraftKings DFS Offer

SportsMillions Promo

Underdog Fantasy – Promo Code NDUNDOG

Established in 2020, Underdog Fantasy is a leading Daily Fantasy Sports platform where players can enjoy several incredible site features. These include a vast games library, excellent site navigation, and, of course, generous promotions for new and existing players. Some standout promotions include the welcome bonus, refer-a-friend bonus, and rakeback rewards. Our experts were slightly disappointed to find no VIP program for loyal users.

However, the vast range of fantasy games and contests certainly made up for this. Some examples include the Best Ball Contests, the Rivals Contest, and the Pick’em Contests. Create your Underdog Fantasy account today if the above features interest you!

Dabble Fantasy

Are you searching for an entertaining and easy-to-use Daily Fantasy Sports app? If so, then you have come to the right place. The incredible Dabble Fantasy Sportsbook app is a mobile-only platform, so it is suited to those who prefer the convenience of gaming on the go via their iOS or Android devices.

As soon as new players enter the Dabble Fantasy Sportsbook, they are greeted with a huge new customer offer, which is a superb way to kick-start your time at the site. Another leading feature of the Dabble Fantasy Sportsbook is the available payment methods, including top options like Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. While we would have liked more variety, the available options are certainly adequate.

DraftKings DFS

Daily Fantasy Sports have taken the US online gambling industry by storm thanks to their social interactivity and wide legality across the country. DraftKings DFS is one of the best DFS sportsbooks across the US, thanks to its superb site features. Notably, the range of sports and leagues that players can bet on at DraftKings DFS is incredible, including top options like NFL, MLB, NHL, golf, NBA, NASCAR, and Formula 1.

Furthermore, players can relish exciting contests such as Head-to-Heads, In-Game Showdowns, and Multi-Entry Contests. The customer support at DraftKings DFS is also top-notch, with leading contact methods like email and telephone support just a click away. We would have liked to have seen a live chat option. However, the rest of the site certainly makes up for this.

One of the leading Daily Fantasy Sports platforms across the US is SportsMillions. Our experts were thoroughly impressed with the vibrant yet easy-to-navigate interface, which allows players to find exactly what they are looking for in no time. Both new and existing players will be pleased to hear that they can redeem lucrative rewards at SportsMillions, including a no-purchase bonus, daily login bonuses, referral offers, and social media bonuses. All promotions at the site come with fair terms and simple redemption instructions.

Another standout feature of SportsMillions is the excellent customer support. Users can choose from several well-functioning support options, such as live chat, email, FAQ section, and social media support. Create your account with SportsMillions today if you are looking for a jam-packed DFS site.

How to Sign up to Fantasy Sports Sites for the Super Bowl LIX

Our valued readers will be pleased to hear that creating an account with the best DFS sports betting sites could not be easier, allowing players to access lucrative bonuses just in time for this Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX. To be eligible for the best Daily Fantasy Sports sites, players must be aged 21+ and located in a legal state. Follow the guide below to get started.

Firstly, choose one of the best Daily Fantasy Sports betting sites from our expert list above and select the corresponding link to access your chosen site. Once on your chosen DFS Sportsbook, click ‘Sign Up’ or the equivalent to begin registration. On the form, you must enter all required information, including your login details, full name, and email address. Next, to verify your sportsbook account, click the link sent to your email inbox from the brand. You must fund your sportsbook account to redeem the generous welcome offers and participate in exciting sports betting markets. This can be done via the cashier section of your chosen site. Simply follow all on-screen instructions. These may include choosing a preferred payment option and the amount you wish to deposit. Once all of the above steps have been completed, you can redeem the new player offers at the best DFS sites and enjoy the site’s features.

