Tote Bet 10 Get 40 Offer: Tote Bet Review

Tote Bet is currently offering an exciting new customer bonus this month that can see punters receive up to 4x their deposit in free bets to use across popular sports markets.

This is an exciting chance to sign up with the leading UK Tote betting platform and experience what it has to offer for keen sports fans and bettors! Getting started is incredibly simple, and we have covered everything you need to know in this Tote Bet review.

T&Cs: New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. £10 min qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £20 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet and 50 Free Spins on a selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. 7-day expiry on free bets & Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply Gambleaware.org.

Tote Bet 10 Get 40 Bonus Explained

New customers at Tote Bet are able to claim an exciting sports betting offer that sees them in with the chance to receive up to £40 in free bets to use across their favourite sports.

Simply register for an account at the bookmaker using the Tote Sports promo code B10G40 to be eligible to receive the offer. Then, go ahead and make a minimum deposit of £10 into your account and place your qualifying sports bet.

Wait for your bet to settle to receive your rewards into your account and use these within seven days to place more bets at the site for free and see what more it has to offer.

Minimum Deposit:

💷 £10 Minimum Odds:

2.00+ Breakdown:

£20 Tote Credit + £10 Sports Bet + 50 FS Expiry Period:

⏳ 7 days Available Markets:

⚽️ Sports or Racing Promo Code:

🔐 B10G40

Tote Betting Online Sign Up Process

Getting started at Tote Bet is really quick and simple. We have provided a step-by-step guide below on how to sign up and claim the Tote Bet 10 Get 40 welcome offer to help you get up and running at the site.

Click the link above for the Tote Bet sign up offer. Once on the page, click ‘Join Here’. Enter your email address and create a password, then press ‘Continue’. Now, enter all of the required personal details such as your full name, date of birth, and phone number. Opt in or out of marketing communications. When prompted, enter the promo code B10G40 to benefit from the Tote Bet 10 Get 40 promo. Complete any account verifications that may be in place. Sign in to your Tote Bet account. Head to the deposit section and make a minimum deposit of £10. Place your first qualifying racing pools or sports bet of £10 at odds of 1/1 or greater within 7 days of registering. Wait for your bet to settle. You should receive your Tote free bet rewards within 48 hours, and these will be added automatically to your account. Enjoy!

Tote Sports Offer Terms and Conditions

We have covered some of the main terms and conditions attached to the Tote Bet 10 Get 40 sign up offer below so that bettors can see what they must do in order to qualify.

UK & ROI customers only. 18+.

New customers online only.

Only valid with code B10G40 on registration.

on registration. £10 min qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place).

Receive £20 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet and 50 Free Spins on a selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement.

Free Spins may only be used on specific games, namely Pirots 4, but this may be subject to change.

Each Free Spin will have a value of £0.20.

7-day expiry on free bets & Tote Credit.

Your first bet will be your qualifying bet.

Only the following bet types will count as Qualifying Bets for this promotion: Toteexacta, Totetrifecta, Toteswinger, Totejackpot, Toteplacepot, Toteplacepot7, Totequadpot, Totescoop6, Totewin, Toteplace, and Sportsbook bets.

One per customer.

Top Betting Markets at Tote: Where To Use Your Free Bets

We have taken a closer look at some of the top betting markets at Tote Bet and where punters can take advantage of their Tote free bet offer when registering.

Horse Racing

Horse racing is one of Tote’s flagship markets, and some of the platform’s biggest betting pools come from races like Royal Ascot, Cheltenham, and Derby days. It provides coverage of all major UK and Irish meetings, as well as international fixtures, with a huge selection of betting markets from win, place, placepot, exacta, trifecta, and many more. Tote Sports offers live streaming of all UK and Irish races for bettors when signed into their accounts, as well as various live betting markets to enhance the betting experience.

Greyhound Racing

Greyhound Racing has long been a popular betting market in the UK and at Tote Bet in particular. It is one of the best platforms for Greyhound racing, as the pool betting system can see better dividends when many people bet. It is also a well-known and trusted UK operator, giving bettors confidence in where they are placing their bets. It covers major events such as the English Greyhound Derby, Scottish Greyhound Derby and other regular meetings. Bettors can expect a range of markets across various events, including future bets and live bets, as well as the ability to watch the action live through the platform’s live streaming service.

Football is one of the major non-racing sports that Tote Bet has expanded into, offering both fixed odds and pool betting across various competitions, including the Premier League, Champions League, and others. It opens up an alternative way of betting for punters, allowing them to bet against other football bettors, rather than the bookmaker. Bettors can expect to find various Football pools at Tote Bet, as well as access to exclusive live streams and live betting markets to use alongside, placing bets according to the action.

10 Reasons to Sign Up to Tote Sports

So what is all the fuss about with Tote Sports? We have conducted our own research and compiled a Tote Bet review highlighting its standout features.

Range of Markets: Tote Bet offers a diverse selection of betting markets catering to various sports betting preferences. Whether you are a fan of football, horse racing, motorsports, tennis, or greyhound racing, the Tote betting site and app will have something for you. Competitive Odds: The odds available for punters at Tote Bet remain consistently competitive, providing its customers with some of the best value and odds available across online bookmakers. Tote Betting: Available on select sports betting platforms, the Tote Betting app and website offer Tote Betting to its customers. This involves pooling bets on a race or events into a pot that is then shared between the winners. Live Streaming & In-Play Betting: Bettors at Tote can also place live in-play bets across various sports and events thanks to the site’s selection of live betting markets. There is also the option to watch select sports and events live, thanks to the dedicated live streaming service. Site Design: The overall appearance and design of the Tote online betting platform is modern and interactive. It is really simple to use, with everything bettors want and need in one place. It is also responsive and organised, not being overwhelming or confusing for bettors. Mobile Compatibility: The Tote Bet website is fully compatible with mobile devices, allowing bettors to access their account, place bets, and amend them from anywhere, at any time. A dedicated Tote betting app is also available for iOS and Android devices, offering an enhanced mobile betting experience. Payment Options: Bettors at Tote Sports can make deposits and withdrawals quickly, safely and securely via recognised payment methods accepted at the platform. This includes Visa and Mastercard debit cards. Support Methods: The support available to punters at Tote Betting includes a detailed FAQ page, alongside a 24/7 live chat service. Support is also available via email, phone, and postal address. Promotions: New and existing bettors can claim Tote Sports offers and promotions. This includes Free Bet offers, the Tote Guarantee, Stayers Club, Acca Rewards, Bet Builder Insurance, and more. Security & Licence: Tote Bet is licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC), ensuring compliance with strict laws and regulations surrounding safety, fair play, and responsible gambling. It is also equipped with the latest security and encryption software to protect players.

Responsible Gambling

When placing bets on sports and claiming betting offers, it is essential to practice and maintain responsible gambling habits. This can be achieved by setting a budget that you know you can afford and stick to, as well as setting time reminders and alarms to stay on top of the time spent betting. There are also various safer gambling tools available across sports betting platforms, such as Tote, that bettors can utilise and apply to their accounts. Tote offers the ability to set deposit limits, receive reality check alerts, time-out tools, establish loss limits, and temporarily suspend your account, among other features.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there a Tote betting app?

Yes, bettors can download the Tote betting app to their iOS and Android devices for an enhanced betting experience on the go.

Is Tote Sports safe?

Tote Sports is entirely safe and secure for bettors to use, supported by its license from the UKGC and industry-standard security software in place.

What markets can I use my Tote free bets on?

Punters can use their Tote free bet offers by placing a single bet on any Sportsbook market, while the Tote Credit is redeemable on racing pools.

How long do withdrawals take at Tote?

Withdrawals at Tote typically take between 3 and 5 working days.

