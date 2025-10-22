Lottogo Welcome Bonus – 200 Free Spins + Up To £200

It is an exciting time to sign up with Lottogo. The site offers an exclusive welcome bonus for new customers, who can claim up to £200 in bonuses and 200 free spins! Find out more in our article below.

T&Cs: *18+. New Players Only. Minimum Deposit £20, 40x Wagering in 7 days, Qualifying Deposit played first, Max Bet £5, Max Win applies., Certain games excluded, Spin value £0.1 each. Terms & Conditions Apply

The Lottogo New Customer Offer

New players registering at Lottogo for the first time can claim and benefit from a 100% deposit match of up to £200 in bonus cash and 200 Free Spins as a welcome to the site.

Simply complete the sign-up process and click the associated promotional button/banner within the Promotions area. Then, go ahead and deposit a minimum of £20 into your account via a qualifying payment method and proceed to claim the bonus within seven days to benefit from the bonus.

Use your deposited funds on selected Casino, Live Casino, Scratchcards, or Table Games until it has all been spent and your losses equal the deposited amount.

Min Deposit:

💰 £20 Bonus Code:

🔠 N/A Max Redeemable:

💸 £100 FS Value:

💷 £0.10 Available Game(s):

🎰 Big Bass Vegas Double Down Deluxe Expiry:

⏰ 7 Days

Lottogo Free Spins Offer Claiming Process

Claiming the Lottogo free spins bonus offer is straightforward. To help you get started and claim yours, follow the steps below.

Head to the Lottogo welcome bonus by clicking on the link above. Click ‘Claim Bonus’ to be taken to the joining page. Enter all of the required details, including your full name, date of birth, address, phone number, and create your login details. Accept the terms and conditions and click ‘Join LottoGo’. Complete any account verifications that are in place and sign in to your account. Head to the promotions area and click the associated promotional button/banner. Make a qualifying deposit of between £20 and £200. Spend your deposit amount playing selected qualifying games at the site. Meet the necessary wagering requirements that are in place. Receive your Lottogo casino bonus into your account. Enjoy!

Noteworthy Lottogo Bonus Terms and Conditions

Before claiming the Lottogo welcome bonus, you must be aware of some key terms and conditions to be eligible to benefit from the offer. We have covered these below.

18+. New Players Only.

Minimum Deposit £20.

40x Wagering in 7 days.

Qualifying Deposit played first.

Max Bet £5.

Max Win applies. Max wins £100.

Certain games are excluded.

If a game is excluded from bonus play, you will receive a notification within the game when attempting to stake with bonus funds.

Spin value £0.1 each.

Using Lottogo Free Spins on Big Bass Vegas Double Down Deluxe

The classic fishing theme slot mixed with a Vegas aesthetic, Big Bass Vegas Double Down Deluxe, is fun and flashy. A high-volatility online slot, it is one of the most sought-after at Lottogo. It sees players fishing for the chance to catch multipliers from Money Fish symbols, Fisherman wilds, and free spins within the neon lights of Las Vegas. The scatters trigger 15, 20 or 25 free spins, and each time players collect four Wilds of the same colour, they can unlock extra spins and a growing multiplier. The game is full of stylish visuals, engaging graphics, seamless gameplay, exciting bonus features, and a maximum win of up to 5,000 times your stake.

Reels:

5 Developer:

Pragmatic Play Theme:

Fishing RTP:

96.5% Paylines:

10 Special Features:

Multipliers, Wilds, Free Spins

Why Choose Lottogo Casino?

Lottogo is a top online bingo and casino platform that truly has something for everyone. From its range of games, bonuses, support, and overall design, we have taken a closer look at why you should choose to sign up and play.

Game Library 🎰: The games available to players at Lottogo include Bingo, Live Games, Scratchcards, Lottery, Slots, Table Games, Slingo and more. Bingo lovers in particular can enjoy a selection of bingo games including 90-ball, 80-ball, 75-ball, 50-ball, and 30-ball, all with low ticket prices, fun themes, and great prizes.

The games available to players at Lottogo include Bingo, Live Games, Scratchcards, Lottery, Slots, Table Games, Slingo and more. Bingo lovers in particular can enjoy a selection of bingo games including 90-ball, 80-ball, 75-ball, 50-ball, and 30-ball, all with low ticket prices, fun themes, and great prizes. Bonuses 🎁: New players signing up with the site can benefit from the valuable and generous Lottogo Casino bonus. This sees players in with the chance to receive up to £200 in bonus cash as well as 200 free spins to use on selected slot games.

New players signing up with the site can benefit from the valuable and generous Lottogo Casino bonus. This sees players in with the chance to receive up to £200 in bonus cash as well as 200 free spins to use on selected slot games. Mobile App & Site 📱: Lottogo offers a fully mobile compatible website that allows players to enjoy their favourite games from anywhere, anytime. There is also a mobile app available for players to download on both iOS and Android.

Lottogo offers a fully mobile compatible website that allows players to enjoy their favourite games from anywhere, anytime. There is also a mobile app available for players to download on both iOS and Android. Payment Options 💳: Players can make deposits and withdrawals using a selection of secure and recognised payment methods. These are all quick and easy, supporting instant deposits and fast withdrawals. The Lottogo payment methods include debit cards such as Visa and Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

Players can make deposits and withdrawals using a selection of secure and recognised payment methods. These are all quick and easy, supporting instant deposits and fast withdrawals. The Lottogo payment methods include debit cards such as Visa and Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. Customer Support 👨‍💻: If players need any help during their time at Lottogo, there is a dedicated help centre with detailed information answering the majority of queries. For further support there is also the Lottogo live chat service that is available 24/7.

If players need any help during their time at Lottogo, there is a dedicated help centre with detailed information answering the majority of queries. For further support there is also the Lottogo live chat service that is available 24/7. Security 🔒: In our Lottogo casino review, we thoroughly checked the safety and security features in place. The site is licensed by the UKGC, as well as having the latest security software and an anti-spam policy to protect players and their information.

In our Lottogo casino review, we thoroughly checked the safety and security features in place. The site is licensed by the UKGC, as well as having the latest security software and an anti-spam policy to protect players and their information. Site Design 💻: The overall site design and interface of Lottogo is modern, intelligent, and intuitive. It is easy to navigate and responsive, providing a seamless experience for its users. It is also fully mobile compatible enabling gaming on the go.

More Free Spins Bonuses

If you enjoyed claiming and benefitting from the Lottogo bonus code, we have a few more options that should be right up your street. We have included these below.

Responsible Gambling

When playing at Lottogo, it is important that players practice responsible gambling wherever possible. This can be done by setting personal budgets that players can afford and stick to, as well as setting alarms to keep track of time. Players can also make use of the various responsible gambling tools that are available, such as setting deposit limits to their accounts, setting reality check timers, using take a break options, and opting to self-exclude for periods of up to six months to five years. For further support and information when it comes to responsible gambling, Lottogo offers links to various gambling organisations, including GamCare, Gambling Therapy, GambleAware, and Gamblers Anonymous.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the wagering requirements at Lottogo?

The wagering requirements attached to the Lottogo welcome bonus are 40x.

Is there a Lottogo live chat?

There is a customer support live chat available for players to contact should they need any support during their time at the site.

Do I need to use a Lottogo bonus code to claim the welcome offer?

There is no Lottogo promo code required in order to benefit from the welcome offer.

How long do withdrawals take at Lottogo?

Players can expect their withdrawals to be completed within 2-5 working days at Lottogo.

