Betfair Sign up Offer – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bet Builders.

Sports betting fans, we have an exciting offer for you with one of the most popular bookmakers in the country. If you want to start at a reputable and fun powerhouse in the industry, then now is a great time to sign up with Betfair. Register for your chance to claim up to £50 in bet builders when signing up for the first time using the Betfair sports promo code ZSKAON!

T&Cs: Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

The Betfair Promo Code Explained

First-time sign-ups with Betfair are in for a treat thanks to the new customer welcome offer that is up for grabs! Using the Betfair sports betting promo code ZSKAON, punters can claim up to £50 in free bet builders!

To claim the offer, simply create your account using the promo code above, and make a minimum deposit of £10 into your account via a qualifying payment method. Then, place a £10 bet on any qualifying sports betting markets at odds of at least 1/1. Wait for your bet to settle to receive your rewards!

Minimum Deposit:

💷 £10 Minimum Odds:

EVS (2.00) Deposit Methods:

💳 Apple Pay or Cards only Validity Period:

⏳ 30 Days Available Markets:

⚽️ Any Sport Promo Code:

🔐 ZSKAON

Guide To Claiming the Betfair Sports Offer

Ready to claim your Betfair free bet offer? Simply follow the steps below in our how-to guide to get started!

Click on the Betfair sign up offer link above to be taken to the registration page. Please complete the sign-up process by entering all the required information, including your full name, email address, phone number, and date of birth. Enter the promo code ZSKAON when prompted or in the designated box. Enter a username and password combination to become your login details. Verify your account and go ahead and log in using your credentials from earlier. Make a minimum deposit into your account £10. Explore the available betting markets for the sport you wish to bet on. Place a qualifying bet and wait for this to settle. Receive your Betfair free bet offer into your account shortly after. Enjoy!

Important Betfair New Customer Offer T&Cs

Before claiming the Betfair sports sign up offer, there are some terms and conditions that you must make yourself aware of to make sure you can benefit from the free bets.

Open a new account using promo code ZSKAON .

. Deposit a minimum of £10 using a Debit card or Apple Pay

Place a minimum £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Min odds 1/1 (2.0).

Qualifying requirements must be completed within 30 days of account opening.

£50 Sportsbook free bet builders, accumulators or multiples will be awarded after settling the qualifying bet.

Best Sports Events & Markets for Using the Betfair Sports Offer

When taking advantage of the Betfair sign up offer, there are several sports events and markets to use it on, which we have looked at below.

The platform’s most popular betting market, Betfair Premier League odds, offers bettors one of the largest selections. The odds are consistently competitive and challenge other top betting platforms. Whether it is odds on individual matches, players, scorelines, bookings, or corners, a market will be available to bettors at Betfair. There are also lots of Betfair Premier League live betting markets available.

🏇 Cheltenham Festival (Horse Racing)

Another big event at Betfair for its users is the Cheltenham Festival. One of the country’s most significant events in horse racing, this attracts one of the largest betting audiences seeking out top odds and betting markets. Bettors can explore and place horse racing bets using their Betfair welcome offer of free bets, seeing just some of what would be available come the Cheltenham Festival.

🏏 T20 (Cricket)

A sport that has risen in popularity when it comes to betting is cricket! In particular, T20 cricket is one of the faster game formats, where things can happen quickly and change in seconds. Popular T20 matches include the T20 World Cup, T20 Blast, and international T20 matches. Take advantage of your Betfair joining offer by using your free bets on some T20 cricket action.

Why Create an Account With Betfair Sports

Betfair sports betting is one of the top bookmakers in the country for keen punters to register with. We have taken a look at some of its standout features below.

Sports Betting Markets

The available sports betting markets at Betfair Sports are nothing short of impressive. Bettors can expect to find markets on football, cricket, rugby, boxing, basketball, tennis, and much more. Sports coverage is nonstop at Betfair, with thousands of daily markets available yearly. All have competitive odds and plenty of chances to claim further offers and promotions to enhance odds and selections, creating the best possible sports betting experience.

Customer Support

The support available at Betfair includes a dedicated, detailed, and informative help centre where bettors can find answers to popular questions and learn more about various areas, including account queries, payments, promotions, and more. A friendly customer support team can assist via Betfair live chat and email if further support is required. Responses can be received quickly on the website and the Betfair sports app.

Betfair Sports App

Betfair already offers a fully mobile-compatible platform to bettors on mobile devices, but the dedicated Betfair Sport app is alongside it. This provides the same great experience for bettors, with added mobile-exclusive features exclusive to the app. These include setting up push notifications, taking advantage of mobile-exclusive promotions, and having instant access to your account from anywhere, anytime.

Steaming and In-Play Markets

Betfair sportsbook offers one of the most impressive in-play betting categories. The variety of markets is enormous, covering various sports, leagues, competitions, and events. In addition to the in-play betting markets, the Betfair sports app and website offer live streaming across multiple sports for bettors to watch live and place and amend live in-play bets according to the action.

Site Design and Security

The design of the Betfair website is modern and attractive overall, drawing bettors in immediately to see everything on offer. Its black and yellow colour scheme is striking and grabs your attention to explore more. It is fully mobile compatible, enabling bettors to place bets on the go while being safe and secure. It has the latest security and encryption software to protect bettors, making it a reliable and trustworthy platform.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Various deposit and withdrawal options are available to bettors at Betfair, ensuring that performing transactions is seamless and straightforward. The accepted payment methods include debit cards such as Visa and Mastercard, PayPal, bank transfers, and more, providing a preferred and secure payment method for most customers. Transactions are completed quickly, with instant deposits and withdrawals taking between 1 and 5 working days.

Responsible Gambling

Betfair is committed to responsible gambling and ensuring that any bettors practice responsible gambling habits during their time at the platform. To help bettors do this, the site offers various safer gambling tools that can be applied to accounts to monitor and control time and spending habits. This includes setting deposit limits, profit and loss charts, budget, monthly limits, time-out tools, self-assessments, loss limits, self-exclusion and more. There are also links and contact information to various responsible gambling helplines and tools, which we have included below:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there a promo code needed to claim the Betfair join offer?

Yes, new sign ups must enter the Betfair sports promo code ZSKAON to claim the offer!

What sports can I use my Betfair free bets on?

Bettors may use their free bets on any sports markets.

What are the minimum odds for claiming the Betfair free bet offer?

To place a qualifying bet, bettors must wager on a selection with odds of at least 1/1.

Is Betfair a safe betting site?

Yes, Betfair Sports is a safe betting site, supported by its license issued by the UKGC.

