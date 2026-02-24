Deloitte big winner at Winter Olympics as sponsor sees engagement surge

Deloitte was one of the best performing sponsors at the Winter Olympics

Big Four accounting firm Deloitte was one of the best performing sponsors at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics based on online engagement.

The London-headquartered giant was joined by TCL Technology and Omega SA as the best engaged firms, according to UK engagement.

According to research from adtech firm Quantcast, Deloitte enjoyed a 15 per cent increase “in online engagement by providing strategic consulting and management services to the International Olympic Committee”.

TCL Technology – a state-owned Chinese electronics conglomerate – enjoyed a 30 per cent increase in online engagement, while Omega SA – the watch brand – saw its role as the Winter Olympics’ official timekeeper increase engagement by 13 per cent.

Deloitte at Winter Olympics

Nisha Ridout, marketing director at Quantcast, said: “TCL’s Winter Olympics campaign succeeded because it was much more than just putting a logo on a display. By providing everything from interactive ads to the smart appliances used in the Olympic Villages, the brand cemented itself as an active part of the Games.

“The data shows that the most effective sponsors are those that do more than appear – they genuinely connect with the audience.

“By combining creativity with an omnichannel strategy, a brand can turn simple visibility into real resonance with audiences. In such a crowded space, that level of precision is what makes a brand stand out from the rest.”

It came as ice hockey (5.5m) and skeleton (5m) saw the most interactions amongst sports at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, which were held across a number of cities across northern Italy.

The Milano Cortina Winter Paralympics begin on 6 March and will include athletes from Russia and Belarus competing under their own flags. The policy – instigated by the International Paralympic Committee – has been met with staunch opposition by the UK, Ukraine and host country Italy.

They’ll run for 10 days throughout next month.