Manchester United upset a triumph of culture over cash, says Grimsby chief

Grimsby Town stunned Manchester United on penalties in the Carabao Cup second round

Grimsby Town’s co-owner Jason Stockwood says their shock Carabao Cup defeat of Manchester United was a triumph of “great culture” over “buying success”.

The League Two side stunned their Premier League opponents in a penalty shoot-out, having earlier taken a two-goal lead before being pegged back to 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Grimsby’s squad has an estimated value of just £3m compared to Manchester United’s £769m, including £200m summer signings Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo.

“If you have a great culture, great coaches, players with real talent, ambition and heart – culture matters. Culture can trump trying to buy success sometimes,” said Stockwood.

Grimsby are expected to bank £100,000 to £150,000 in TV fees from their elimination of United, which was broadcast live on ITV.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is reported to earn £300,000 a week.

The result is the latest setback to British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s attempts to revive his boyhood club and piles further pressure on manager Ruben Amorim.

Cup win ‘puts Grimsby in global spotlight’

The Mariners have been drawn away at crisis club Sheffield Wednesday, who also pulled off an upset against Leeds United, in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

“We’ve got a long-term plan for the club, and we’re trying to use that to elevate the aspiration, the quality, the professionalism and the standard of football as a catalyst for the region,” Stockwood, who is also Grimsby’s vice-chair, told PA.

“We’re trying to tell a positive story about the quality of people, the spirit of the people and what the town can be.

“We’re transitioning from a post-industrial fishing port to a green energy powerhouse. It’s happening already, and we want the world to sit up and pay attention.

“Last night was just a wonderful marker for us to put us in the spotlight globally.”