Broncos owner Lockyer: Being on BBC means we’re a club of topic

The rebirth of London Broncos will take its next step this weekend when their match against Super League club Bradford Bulls is shown on the BBC.

The Challenge Cup is seen as a target for the only major rugby league club south of Warrington, who last year were purchased by NRL rugby league legend Darren Lockyer and a consortium of Australian investors, with a Wembley Stadium final the ultimate ambition this season.

London Broncos have won their first three matches under their new ownership, all of which have taken place at the ground they share with AFC Wimbledon.

And this weekend they’ll face former Championship rivals and recently promoted Bulls.

Lockyer, formerly of Brisbane Broncos, insists, however, that £10 tickets can ensure fans head to the Cherry Red Records Stadium, formerly Plough Lane, rather than watching from home.

Broncos on BBC

“The BBC deciding to cover this game means that they recognise London is becoming a club of topic, it’s becoming something that people are talking about,” he tells City AM.

“That’s a reflection of what the club’s doing. And from Bradford’s perspective it’s good exposure to them too. So we really appreciate the BBC showing interest. It is a big deal, a big game.”

Broncos enjoyed a solid crowd for their first game back, against Widnes Vikings, and followed it up in the Challenge Cup and against Oldham at the weekend.

But the project is in its early stages and Lockyer and his partners are in it for the long term. They’ve previously spoken about aiming for the top six during their first Super League season, while they’re favourites to win the Championship this year.

“It’s not going to be done overnight,” Lockyer adds. “We have a long-term view, and we have that right. Our vision is just to increase fan engagement as the season progresses, and obviously winning on the field.

“If we people come to our games and they enjoy what they see, they’re engaged with what we do, they’ll come back. That’s really important to us.

“We want to care for our fans, care for our members, and all we ask for people that are sitting on the fence is to just come and try it out and have a look.

“If you like what you saw and you like the experience, I’m sure you’ll come back. But this is a game where we think there’ll be a good atmosphere given the circumstances.”

No regrets

London Broncos are into their journey now, and have aspirations to grow a fan base in Papua New Guinea, develop a North-South match and explore the commercial possibilities of being associated with the Brisbane Broncos through Lockyer.

Any regrets, a month into the season? “No, no, no,” the Australian says. “For us the football program is in a really good spot. Jason Demetriou [head coach] has probably been the most important and integral part of the club.

“He’s been able to bring a roster together, which has made them competitive. They’re the favorites to win the Championship but the Challenge Cup is another big ambition for us, because it’s a way that we can actually create a bit more attention for the club.

“I don’t have any regrets. We know it’s going to be a long-term journey but I always say you can only do one game at a time, and we’ve won our first three.”