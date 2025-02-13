Enhanced Games: Trump invests in ‘doped Olympics’

The Enhanced Games, a drug inclusive alternative to the Olympics, has bagged Trump family funding as 1789 Capital leads a new funding round.

The venture fund is led by investment bank Farvahar Partners CEO Omeed Malik, vice president JD Vance ally Christopher Buskirk – they co-founded The Rockbridge Network together – and the 47th President’s son Donald Trump Jr.

The trio, under 1789 Capital, will co-lead an investment round for the Enhanced Games – known by many as the drug, steroid or doped Olympics – as it closes in on its inaugural competition.

The Enhanced Games was founded by London-based Australian lawyer Aron D’Souza, who previously told City AM there would be mega prizes for breaking standing world records.

The twist? The games will allow athletes to compete with nearly every legally available performance drug. The FT reports that the round would raise double digit millions of dollars.

Joe Biden’s administration last year criticised the Enhanced Games, while D’Souza says the events would be partly be funded by pharmaceutical and biotech advertising.

Enhanced Games investment ‘game-changer’

“This is a game-changer. With these powerhouse investors, we’re building something revolutionary – sports without hypocrisy, where the best can actually be the best,” he said.

Previous investors in the project include PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, former Coinbase figure Balaji Srinivasan and life sciences and psychedelics investor Christian Angermayer’s Apeiron Investment Group.

“For over 100 years, elites in charge of global sports have stifled innovation, crushed individual greatness, and refused to let athletes push the limits of what’s possible. That ends now,” said Trump Jr.

“The Enhanced Games represent the future — real competition, real freedom, and real records being smashed.”

Malik added: “The Enhanced Games aren’t just another sports league – they’re a declaration of freedom.

“We’re giving power back to the athletes and the fans, and I can’t wait to see history being made.”