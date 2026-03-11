Uno that Haiti will take some Passing in Gold Cup

Haiti Couleurs won at the Cheltenham Festival last year

FRIDAY at the Cheltenham Festival is always a day full of drama, and the crescendo comes with the blue riband itself, the Cheltenham Gold Cup (4.00pm).

This year’s renewal might lack a standout superstar, but that only makes it more intriguing from a betting perspective.

Gaelic Warrior heads Star Sports’ market at 7/2 and while he is a proven, quality operator at three miles, I am not sure he’s certain to stay definitively over this extended three-and-a-quarter-mile trip.

Jango Baie and The Jukebox Man fill a similar frame, fourth and first respectively in the King George, where Gaelic Warrior was third.

They all finished in a line there, which might suggest, as the old adage goes, “they can’t all be good”.

The confidence behind Inothewayurthinkin from Gavin Cromwell’s camp should not be ignored, and he was a big fancy of mine to win this last season, but he’s hard to back at 13/2 after such a lacklustre campaign.

Stamina is often the decisive factor in Gold Cups and I want a horse guaranteed to keep finding who’s a bit of a price.

That’s why HAITI COULEURS makes plenty of appeal.

As a Welsh and Irish Grand National winner, he is an absolutely thorough stayer, and his profile suggests this test at the top level could unlock further improvement.

In a year where the division looks a touch thinner than usual, that stamina edge could prove invaluable.

There is also rain forecast overnight on Thursday and that could change the complexion of the race dramatically.

If the ground turns testing, the Gold Cup often becomes less about class and more about who truly stays the testing distance, and for that, I want Rebecca Curtis’ charge on my side with champion jockey Sean Bowen in the plate.

This is a big ask for him, and he will need a career best, but I rate him as the most dour stayer in the field, and 7/1 will do nicely.

Earlier on the card, the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (3.20pm) is another race where stamina is absolutely essential.

Doctor Steinberg has been favourite since his romp at the Dublin Racing Festival, but if he is as keen as he was that day over a shorter trip, he’ll do very well to win this.

You tend to get bigger-priced winners of this contest, and I like the look of THE PASSING WIFE at 12/1.

He’s a horse I originally tipped ante-post for the Martin Pipe, and I think he’d have had a huge chance there off his mark.

Gavin Cromwell has loftier ambitions and I don’t blame him, as his runner is clearly very talented and him running here rather than in the handicap is definitely a vote of confidence.

The Passing Wife looks the type who will relish a war of attrition and any dig in the ground will play to his strengths too.

Alongside him, I’m also keen on THEDEVILUNO, who created a striking impression when scoring at Doncaster in January.

He travelled powerfully that day and, crucially, saw his race out strongly, suggesting this test will be right up his street.

He was beaten by Doctor Steinberg on his previous start over two-and-a-half miles, but I think Thedeviluno will be better suited to this race than the Mullins jolly.

I’ve already advised him antepost at 12/1, and I’m happy to go in again at 9/2.

POINTERS FRIDAY

The Passing Wife e/w 3.20pm Cheltenham

Thedeviluno 3.20pm Cheltenham

Haiti Couleurs e/w 4.00pm Cheltenham

Already advised

Thedeviluno e/w 12/1 3.20pm Cheltenham