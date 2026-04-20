Constitution Hill flat racing switch helps horse racing attendances surge

Constitution Hill shift to flat cited for surge in horse racing attendances

Former Champion Hurdle winner Constitution Hill’s shift to the flat has been cited for an increase in horse racing attendances across the UK.

Nearly 700,000 people attended a British racecourse in the first quarter of 2026, up nearly five per cent on last year and up on 2024.

With hard numbers fueled by a huge increase to Cheltenham’s New Years’ Day – up 36 per cent to 44,900 – it was Constitution Hill – a former Cheltenham favourite who has since shifted to flat racing – that encouraged monumental surges according to data collected by the Horserace Betting Levy Board.

The flat debut at Southwell saw the meet’s attendance up 877 per cent to 3,743 fans versus the same meet last year, while their follow-up at Kempton Park saw numbers up 167 per cent.

Constitution Hill impact

Alex Eade, chief executive of the Racecourse Association (RCA), said: “It’s great to see the hard work of racecourse teams reflected in a continuation of the positive 2025 attendance figures into the first quarter of this year.”

The surge in attendances comes amid tax worries for the sector as a result of Rachel Reeves’ Budget last Autumn, with increased levies on the betting and gaming sector threatening the future of horse racing, which relies heavily on the industry.

Betting giant Coral ditched the Cheltenham Festival after over 50 years due to government taxes on gambling, ending their sponsorship of the Coral Cup after decisions by No11 to tax remote sports betting despite exempting duty on horse racing wagers.

Added Eade: “Whether it be family days, student nights, events aimed at older fans and of course the major racing festivals, they are all part of the sport’s offer to a diverse range of customer groups.

“The RCA looks forward to continuing this work with our members and colleagues across the sport as we capitalise on this positive momentum into the spring and summer.”