bet365 6 Horses Challenge: Chance To Win Free Spins or Cash

bet365 6 Horses Challenge

Those signing up for bet365 will be happy to know they can participate in the bet365 6 Horses Challenge. In this detailed article, users will learn all about this exciting offer and how it works, alongside terms and conditions, how to claim it and other reasons to sign up to bet365 6 score challenge. Keep reading to learn more.

bet365 6 Horses Offer Explored

The bet365 6 Horses Challenge is a free-to-play prediction game for bet365 customers where players choose the winners in six nominated horse races on selected race days. Entrants make one set of six selections before the first race starts and can change picks up to that point. Cash prizes are awarded for correctly predicting four, five or all six winners, with the top jackpot often boosted on big days like Cheltenham or the Grand National. Prize pools vary and are shared if multiple players qualify at the same level. Entry is free and separate from regular bets.

bet365 Login Creation Process

To create an account with bet365 Sports, follow the easy steps provided below.

Head to the bet365 site via the provided link. Read the offer terms and conditions. Click the Join Here button. Complete reCAPTCHA if required. Fill in each required field: About You, Deposit Limit, and Your Account. Agree to Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

bet365 6 Horses Offer Noteworthy T&Cs

Below are key terms and conditions users must be aware of before playing the 6 Horses Challenge. However, please note that all users should still read the full T&Cs carefully.

For full details on gameplay, please refer to our 6 Horses Challenge rules.

You are responsible for any tax obligations.

Free Spins must be claimed within three days.

Any unused Free Spins will be removed within three days of claiming.

Free Spins can only be played on Book of Horus, Sizzling 7s Fortune and Spin O’Reely.

There is no wagering requirement attached to the Free Spins themselves.

Not all games are guaranteed to be available during the promotional period, and selected eligible games might only be visible to customers who are logged in and whose accounts are verified.

bet365 reserves the right to accept or decline any 6 Horses Challenge entry.

bet365 reserves the right to amend, suspend or remove the 6 Horses Challenge feature (or any part of it) for any event, meeting or customer.

Top bet365 Betting Markets UK

Now that you’ve claimed your bet365 free bets, let’s take a look at the best sports markets offered at bet365 for using them.

Easily one of the most popular sportsbooks in the UK, bet365 really stands out for its top football betting markets. Users can find betting options for a range of football events across the UK. Available options include: Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, FA Cup, International Football, and more. Competitive markets include: doubles, trebles, accumulators, in-play betting, outrights, final score, both teams to score, over/under, shots on target, and much more.

bet365 Horse Racing

Gorse racing is probably the market that bet365 is known best for, and after checking it out ourselves, we weren’t surprised why this is the case. For starters, the site offers markets for horse racing events across the UK, Ireland, Europe, South Africa, the US, Canada, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. As well as offering a variety of virtual racing markets to choose from. Users can enjoy in-play betting and live streaming on a vast number of these competitions, too.

bet365 Cricket

Cricket is another widely enjoyed betting market of UK players, so most readers will be happy to hear that bet365 also stands out for this market. bet365 offers betting options for the following cricket events: The Ashes, The IPL, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup, Big Bash League, the Hundred, T20 Blast, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and Asia Cup. All options offer great competitive odds, various betting options, and occasionally in-play betting.

bet365 App: Readers will be pleased to learn that there is a bet365 sports app for iOS and Android users. This app is easy to use, offers a range of great features, and can be used wherever and whenever a customer wishes. Payment Methods: bet365 offers a range of deposit and withdrawal options. Options include: debit cards, Paysafecard, Skrill, Neteller, Apple Pay, and more. Each method is easy to use with decent limits on deposits and withdrawals. Available Markets: In addition to the top markets listed above, bet365 offers a vast range of other betting markets. Alternative options include American Football, UFC, TV, Specials, E-Sports, Ice Hockey, Boxing, Tennis, Darts, and more. bet365 Promotions: In addition to the exciting new customer bonus, users can take advantage of a decent selection of other offers for both sports and casino. These offers are fair with easy-to-understand terms and conditions. bet365 In-Play Markets: If you are a user who likes to place bets on the action while it’s happening, then bet365 may be for you, thanks to its range of in-play markets across various sports. Competitive Odds: Alongside great betting markets, users can also find top odds, which set the site apart from its competitors. Casino Games: bet365 is not just a top sportsbook; it’s also a top-notch casino platform. The casino version of the site offers players a vast selection of casino games and promotions.

Responsible Gambling

It is easy to get swept up in all the fun when playing at a top sportsbook like bet365, which is why the site provides its users with a range of responsible gambling tools. Available options consist of deposit limits, net deposit limits, deposit limit periods, product blocking, self-exclusion, session time reminders, time-outs, and more. Customers can also find links to gambling support bodies like GamCare and GambleAware. Be sure to use tools when necessary.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I bet on the Royal Ascot with the bet365 6 horses challenge?

Yes! Excitingly, bet365 is offering markets on the Royal Ascot as part of the 6 horses.

Does bet365 offer any other promotions?

Yes, bet365 customers can claim a range of bonuses when betting at the site.

Do I have to be a new customer to participate in the 6 horses challenge?

The bet365 6 horses challenge is available to new and eligible customers.

What can I win as part of the 6 score challenge?

Players are in for a chance of winning a share of the £100,000 jackpot, cash prizes, or free spins.

