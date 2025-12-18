Goldman Sachs corporate chief: Investing in entrepreneurs is the single most powerful way to drive growth

Each week, we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Charlotte Keenan, head of the office of corporate engagement international at Goldman Sachs, takes us through her career in Square Mile and Me

CV

Name: Charlotte Keenan

Charlotte Keenan Job title: Head of the office of corporate engagement international at Goldman Sachs

Head of the office of corporate engagement international at Goldman Sachs Previous roles: Vice president and managing director at Goldman Sachs

Vice president and managing director at Goldman Sachs Born: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Lives: Parsons Green

Parsons Green Studied: University of Oxford, Columbia (SIPA) & Harvard

University of Oxford, Columbia (SIPA) & Harvard Talents: Trained sommelier

Trained sommelier Motto: Everything is better after sleep

Everything is better after sleep Biggest perk of the job? Meeting incredible entrepreneurs day in and day out

Meeting incredible entrepreneurs day in and day out Coffee order: Skinny Cappuccino with chocolate

Skinny Cappuccino with chocolate Cocktail order: Never… would only look at the wine menu

Never… would only look at the wine menu Favourite book: The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese

What was your first job?

Whilst at school I was a shop assistant at the local branch of Laura Ashley.

What was your first role in the City?

Investment Banker at JP Morgan Cazenove in the industrials team.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in the City?

My career really started to click for me during my first job after grad school at Jefferies in Houston. Even though I was based in Texas, I was focused on expanding our shipping business in India. I got to see firsthand what it takes to build something from the ground up, to scale it. I loved getting into the nitty-gritty of new ventures – all the strategic thinking, the operational puzzles, understanding different cultures and that sheer grit you need to turn an idea into something real.

I realised that the core stuff that makes a business successful is pretty much the same, no matter how big or small it is. Whether you’re nurturing a tiny startup or steering a multi-million-dollar company, the fundamental challenges – creating value, executing smart strategies, solving problems creatively – they’re all universal.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

The City is more than just a financial district; it’s a dynamic hub that attracts the most brilliant, diverse and internationally-minded talent. There’s a real energy that comes from being surrounded by such exceptional minds and I get to see it on a daily basis at Goldman Sachs and in our work with small businesses across the UK.

And one thing you would change?

I would like it to be a more welcoming and supportive place for small businesses. It can feel set up for the big players, with high costs, unspoken rules and networks that are tough for smaller companies to break into. I’d love to see a shift to bring these innovative, nimble companies into the City’s core. More affordable, flexible office spaces, easier access to advice and funding that helps them grow steadily.

What’s been your most memorable business day at work?

As part of my role overseeing the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses (10KSB) UK programme, we collaborated with the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst for a three-day leadership course. On the final day, entrepreneurs took part in a military mission – replicating real British officer training. It was an incredible experience for everyone involved, ending with a spectacular dinner in RMA Sandhurst’s Indian Army Memorial Room.

What’s been your proudest moment?

The 15th anniversary of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses UK, which we have been celebrating this year. We’ve proved that investing in the confidence and capability of entrepreneurs is the single most powerful way to drive economic growth. Our impact report, published last week, found that our alumni have generated an estimated £2.7bn in additional revenue, and approximately 41,000 more jobs as a result of their participation in the programme.

This isn’t only a professional highlight, but evidence of a successful blueprint for national prosperity. That impact is something truly worth celebrating.

And who do you look up to?

The 2,500 10KSB UK alumni running some of the UK’s most exciting and ambitious growth companies. They include a multitude of success stories that continue to inspire me: Dorian Payne who started his business at age 16 and has now evolved it into a multi-million enterprise providing social and affordable housing; Mike Williams who has scaled his dad’s Caribbean bakery to national retailers; or Jo Tutchener Sharp who, after life changing brain surgery, created a business that is not only projected to turnover £27m but is also a give-back model supporting children in need and women with cancer.

What’s the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

The best advice I ever received, which really changed how I think about strategy, came during my time as chief executive of the Tony Blair Foundation: “If the pie is bigger, the slice is bigger.”

It’s such a simple point that pushes back against that idea that there’s only so much to go around. It’s all about a growth mindset. If we work together, get creative and innovate, we can make the whole pie bigger, which means more for everyone. We’ve made growth a central pillar of our campaigning for small businesses for this reason, because we need as many ambitious, fast-growing small businesses as we can get.

And the worst?

The worst advice I’ve ever encountered, particularly in my work with small businesses, is the notion that “a truly great product will sell itself”. Even the most brilliant innovation remains a well-kept secret without active, strategic effort. Small businesses cannot afford to wait for organic virality; they must actively create their market, educate customers, and build relationships.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Absolutely. A big focus for next year is actively seeking to shape the policy agenda for small businesses. Earlier this year, we curated “The Growth Agenda”, where business leaders collaborated with senior government officials, including HM Treasury, to put forward 18 practical policy ideas that they believe could make a meaningful difference to the UK’s growth prospects. In 2026, we will be working with small businesses, government and the wider startup ecosystem to bring these ideas to life.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Som Saa – the most amazing Thai food.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

The winemakers Club – a great atmosphere to take our US colleagues. Always a hit!

Where’s home during the week?

Parsons Green, West London.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Within two miles of home carting my children from netball courts to birthday parties!

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

The Okavango Delta in Botswana has been on mine and my husband’s list for a while. I would also love to do Kilimanjaro!