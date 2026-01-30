Paradise worthy of Attention in Hong Kong Classic Mile

Little Paradise has won five times at Sha Tin

LOCAL horse racing fans can look forward to the beginning of the three-race Four-Year-Old Classic Series at Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Sunday, with the £1.2m Hong Kong Classic Mile kicking off the series at 8.05am.

A field of 14 of the best young gallopers in town line-up in this fascinating contest and many connections will be hoping to keep their dreams alive and go on to contest the ultimate prize, the BMW Hong Kong Derby at Sha Tin in March.

There was plenty of media attention relating to which horse champion jockey Zac Purton would get aboard, having ridden most of the leading contenders in the lead up to Sunday’s race.

Having partnered him to victory in Class Two company last month, the Zac-Man has chosen the highest-rated horse in the field in Sagacious Life, but a wide gate in 13 may have scuppered his chances of winning this race for the first time.

High draw numbers over a mile on the B+2 track have a desperate record according to statistics. This could pour cold water on the chances of leading hopes Beauty Bolt in stall 14 and notably Invincible Ibis, in 11, who are both drawn near the Shing Mun River.

Invincible Ibis, however, is in his element when ridden cold from the start and is unlikely to be inconvenienced by an outside gate.

Winning his last four races, the son of Hellbent has really blossomed this season, with his most recent effort under big-race jockey Hugh Bowman was impressive over the course and distance last month.

He looks the principal threat to highly progressive LITTLE PARADISE who has been a revelation since returning to the track this season, winning three of his four races and improving with each performance.

This will be his first attempt at a mile, but being a son of top-class miler Toronado, it could prove to be his optimum distance.

Looking outside the leading contenders, keep an eye on PUBLIC ATTENTION from the in-form David Hayes stable.

This striking grey gelding arrived in Hong Kong with a glowing reputation, having shown himself to be Group class in his former home of Australia, winning a Group Three at Randwick.

With just three runs under his belt for his current stable, Hayes has equipped the son of Written Tycoon with blinkers for the first time, having won with them on in Australia, which looks likely to draw out further improvement.

POINTERS

Little Paradise 8.05am Sha Tin

Public Attention e/w 8.05am Sha Tin