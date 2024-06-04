Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

International prize givers become prestigious prize winners

Jeremy Stern, CEO Promoveritas

Jeremy Stern is a different kind of entrepreneur, one who believes in integrity, honesty and simplicity, and these values are at the heart of the company he founded in 2002, PromoVeritas – the global promotional compliance specialists.

Following a successful career in marketing, Jeremy saw a gap for a service that could bridge creative marketing ideas and their successful implementation.

Now, from offices in Pinner, north London, the 45-strong team help hundreds of brands and their agencies, of all sizes and industry, to shape and optimise their prize promotions before activating them safely, fairly and legally. PromoVeritas independently pick the winners of prize draws, judge competitions of all types and oversee both Golden Ticket style instant wins as well as live voting for many popular TV shows.

With clients such as Cadbury, Sainsbury’s, Kellogg’s, Mastercard and American Express, the company has trebled in size over the past three years, and overseas work has grown from 37% to 58% of total income. It is this global work that has won them the King’s Award for international trade.

“This prestigious award is an affirmation of that original idea” says Jeremy Stern, “Our hand-picked global network of 70+ marketing law specialists has helped us run thousands of projects all over the world and this award is a reward for teamwork and our clients who have trusted us to work on their campaigns.”

A pivotal moment for PromoVeritas came in 2022 when they were approached by online giant Amazon. They needed urgent help with planning a Prime Day promotion in eight countries with a prize fund of $25m. “It was a challenge for their internal legal teams, so we carried out our own legal review, identified the path of least resistance and ran the whole campaign, from creating the entry website, to receiving millions of entries, selecting and handling more than 500,000 winners. It was a total success”, said Jeremy.

Off the back of this success in the USA, the company has launched PromoVeritas Inc with clients such as Budweiser, Hertz, Pepsi and Klarna.

The start-up spirit runs deep at PromoVeritas. Jeremy said: “We provide our services to brands and agencies of all sizes and all sectors no matter how small the prize fund might be. Non-compliance with regulations designed to protect the consumer can result in tougher laws that will negatively affect us all.”

PromoVeritas’ deserved reputation has been acknowledged by the UK’s advertising regulator, the Advertising Standards Agency, whose CEO, Guy Parker praises PromoVeritas and their “commitment to help businesses keep their promotions on the right side of the rules while providing reassurance to clients that they’re running promotions that meet the high standards in place to ensure participants are treated fairly.”

PromoVeritas: Powering Promotions Worldwide.

