Women’s FA Cup prize money 2023-24: Increase revealed as FA target equal pay

Women’s FA Cup winners’ prize money has doubled

The Football Association has doubled the amount of prize money on offer in the Women’s FA Cup this season and increased the winner’s payout more than four-fold.

The total prize fund for the 2023-24 competition now stands at £6m, a 100 per cent increase on last year, while winning the final is now worth £430,000, up from the £100,000.

It means whoever lifts the trophy will bank at least £849,000, including prize money from earlier rounds, a major increase on the £220,000 picked up Chelsea last season.

Read more England World Cup final defeat smashes UK TV audience records for women’s football

“Doubling the prize money showcases the FA’s clear commitment to the future of the Women’s FA Cup and will help us maintain its stature as the most prestigious domestic women’s cup competition in the world,” said Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA’s director of women’s football.

“That’s why we’re delighted to be making a second successive increase to the prize fund, ensuring that as clubs progress through the competition they receive financial rewards that will empower them to invest in their own futures.”

While prize money has grown considerably in the last two years, it remains less than a third of the almost £20m on offer in the men’s competition.

Whoever wins the men’s FA Cup this season, meanwhile, stands to receive at least £3.9m, almost five times as much as their women’s counterparts.

“Ultimately, we want the women’s competition to receive the same prize money as the men’s, and this new increase is a positive step in the direction of achieving that long-term ambition,” added Campbell.