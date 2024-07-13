Wimbledon prize money 2024: How much can players earn at the Grand Slam?

Wimbledon prize money is up to a record £50m in 2024

There has never been a better time to win Wimbledon – financially, at least – as organisers have increased prize money to record levels for 2024.

A total of £50m is on offer at the All England Club, a rise of 11.9 per cent on last year and double the prize pot for the championships just 10 years ago.

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles finals, which take place this weekend, stand to receive £2.7m in prize money.

Read more How ‘tenniscore’ trend and Zendaya served up retail sales boost for Wimbledon

That is up 14.9 per cent on the sums awarded to last year’s Wimbledon champions Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova.

Pay for runners-up has increased 19.1 per cent to £1.4m, while even those who lost in the first round pocketed £60,000 each.

“I am delighted to announce a record prize money fund of £50m, with increases for players in every round and across every event,” said All England Club chair Debbie Jevans last month.

“I am particularly pleased that we have been able to increase prize money for the wheelchair and quad wheelchair competitions to £1m for the first time.

“Interest in attending Wimbledon has never been greater, with unprecedented demand for tickets through our public ballot and corporate hospitality.

“A thriving, successful Championships gives us the opportunity to give back: to the sport, to our local community, and to strategically invest for the future.”

Wimbledon prize money for winners is up 14.9 per cent on last year

How does Wimbledon prize money compare to other Grand Slams?

Wimbledon is the most prestigious of all tennis events but is usually only the second most lucrative Grand Slam event.

The US Open typically pays its winners the most, with Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff receiving $3m a piece last year.

Since the pandemic, however, the prize money has been only fractionally ahead of Wimbledon.

The Australian Open pays the least of the four Slams, followed by the French Open.

Payouts at each, converted into US dollars for ease of comparison are shown in the chart below.