Moore Triumphant in Hong Kong’s IJC for a third time

Ryan Moore recorded his third win in Hong Kong's IJC, and a first since 2010

IT HAS been a difficult spell for Ryan Moore over the past few months after suffering a stress fracture on his femur back in August.

However, a lengthy absence from the saddle proved no hindrance as the leading jockey bounced back in fine style to claim his third LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

After landing the second leg of the four-race competition on hot favourite Corleone for Caspar Fownes, he took the last on the aptly-named Triumphant More for Frankie Lor to land the HK$600,000 (£60,000) prize.

Having won the IJC in 2009 and 2010, Moore was completing the hat-trick, matching the feat of Frankie Dettori, Douglas Whyte and Zac Purton.

“I’m very fortunate to have been coming back here for so many years and it’s a long time since I last won it,” said Moore.

“It’s fortunate I had two very good rides today and it worked out nicely for me. I’m just thankful to be coming back here and I had the luck tonight.”

With four riders tied in the lead on 12 points heading into the last of the four rounds, under a scoring format of 12 points for a win, six points for second and four points for third, it was just the kind of competitive event you would hope for.

Hugh Bowman and William Buick already had a winner apiece while Zac Purton’s two second places kept him in the hunt.

Others lurked with the potential to take the overall prize with victory in the final leg over six furlongs, but it was the withering late run of Triumphant More that proved decisive.

Reflecting on the IJC and Hong Kong racing as a whole, Moore said: “We’ve said it for many years that Hong Kong has the most competitive racing, and when you have the most competitive racing you have a strong product, good prize money and that’s going to bring the best people.”

Buick was successful in the first leg of the championship, getting up late on the Manfred Man-trained Bunta Baby to secure a first success at Happy Valley.

“It’s my first winner at Happy Valley, so I’m very happy to have achieved it,” Buick said.

“He was coming off the back of a good run last time and was one of my better chances on the night so it’s great to get it done.”

Attention now turns to the LONGINES Hong Kong International Races at Sha Tin on Sunday, where Moore and Buick will be in action as well as equine superstars such as Ka Ying Rising and Romantic Warrior, with four feature Group Ones worth a combined total of £12.5 million up for grabs.