Benjamin Moore Announces Two New Subsidiaries Poised to Grow Global Markets

Benjamin Moore, a trusted name in premium paint, color innovation and coatings for more than 140 years, today announced the introduction of two new, wholly owned subsidiaries, BM Prudhoe Limited and C&R Scotland Limited. Incorporated in England and Scotland respectively, this marks the company’s second establishment of a subsidiary in England and its first in Scotland, accelerating expansion in the United Kingdom and beyond.

The two new entities will operate independently within their regions and broaden access to premium paints and colors around the globe. As part of the launch, each is announcing its inaugural initiatives, designed to lay the groundwork for growth in global markets:

BM Prudhoe Limited has entered into an agreement to acquire a manufacturing facility in Northern England from Horizon Products. The site’s capabilities will allow for expanded manufacturing capacity and increase supply chain stability within the region.

C&R Scotland Limited has entered into a conditional agreement for the acquisition of the Craig & Rose brand. The heritage paint brand established in Scotland in 1829 joins the Benjamin Moore portfolio of brands and presents a distinctive, design-driven offering for key customer segments across premium residential contractors, A&D professionals and discerning consumers in the UK market.

“The formation of BM Prudhoe and C&R Scotland Limited are two pivotal advancements in our strategic global expansion,” said Dan Calkins, Chairman & CEO of Benjamin Moore. “Strengthening our manufacturing and distribution capacity in the UK market and surrounding regions ensures the long-term growth of our business and enables us to meet the growing demand for premium paints and colors from professional end-users and homeowners alike.”

To learn more, visit benjaminmoore.com.

About Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore, a Berkshire Hathaway company, was founded in 1883 and remains one of the world’s leading paint, color and coatings brands. For generations, Benjamin Moore has been a manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings and continually pushes the boundaries of innovation while championing sustainability. The portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, Ben®, Ultra Spec®, Advance®, Scuff-X®, Insl-X® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its more than 3,500 transformative colors, and its design tools and expertise for consumers and professionals alike. Benjamin Moore products are available exclusively from more than 8,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States, Canada and another 74 countries globally.

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Kimberly Flores

Benjamin Moore

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The two new entities will operate independently within their regions and broaden access to premium paints and colors around the globe.

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