Community Shield: Prize money, referee and past winners

The English football season returns on Saturday with the Community Shield, contested between the winners of the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Manchester City and Manchester United will clash at Wembley with Pep Guardiola’s side in their fourth consecutive trophy match.

But what is the Community Shield, is there prize money and who has won it before?

What is it?

The 102nd Community Shield will take place on Saturday at 3pm and counts as a competitive super cup by Uefa and the Football Association.

“The FA Charity Shield, as it was formerly known, was first played for in 1908,” the FA says. “It evolved from the ‘Sheriff of London Shield’ fixture that had been played annually between a leading professional club and a leading amateur club.”

Community Shield prize money

Unlike other domestic trophies, the Community Shield does not offer prize money.

Instead money raised goes to helping clubs lower down in the footballing pyramid.

Saturday’s referee

The referee for Saturday’s game will be Jarred Gillett.

John Brooks was set to be the man in the middle but was forced to withdraw with injury.

Past 10 Community Shield finals