How much prize money will players earn at this year’s US Open?

US Open prize money has been boosted to a record $75m for 2024

The 2024 US Open wraps up this weekend at Flushing Meadows and with it, the most lucrative fortnight for players in the history of tennis prize money.

That’s because the American Grand Slam boosted its total prize fund to a record $75m (£57m) this year, to be shared by all players taking part.

And the winners of the men’s and women’s singles titles are also in for big payout, with $3.6m (£2.73m) on offer to the king and queen of Arthur Ashe Court.

That sum is bigger than the winners’ prize at Wimbledon, the French Open and the Australian Open, making the US Open the most lucrative of the Grand Slams.

Calculated into US dollars for ease of comparison, Wimbledon paid its 2024 singles champions $3.43m, Roland Garros $2.61m and the Aussie Open $2.13m.

The $3.6m first prize at the US Open is not, however, an all-time record for the tournament.

In 2019, the last edition of the tournament before the Covid-19 pandemic, the winners received $3.85m.

Since then, prize money has been shared out more equitably, meaning that growth in the overall pot has proportionately benefited players eliminated in earlier rounds more than the winners.

This year, the US Open is set to have first-time champions in both the men’s and women’s singles competitions.

US Open prize money 2024