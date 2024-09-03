Navarro reaches first ever slam semi-final with US Open win over Badosa

Chances of back-to-back US Open titles for American women were boosted last night after Emma Navarro beat Paula Badosa at Flushing Meadows.

The New York native beat her Spanish opponent on Arthur Ashe Stadium 6-2 7-5 to reach the semi-finals as she looks to follow fellow American Coco Gauff’s victorious run to the title in 2023.

Before Gauff the last American woman to win at the US Open was Sloane Stephens in 2017.

The 23-year-old Navarro dominated throughout despite Badosa pushing her close in the second set but she will be the lower ranked seed when she plays in her first ever Grand Slam semi-final.

“It means so much to me,” she said. “My coach and I have been together since I was 14 or 15 so it’s been eight years now. We’ve done a lot of great work together.

“Thank you for everything you do, all your dedication and the time you put into this journey and making me into the player that I am.

“I also want to thank my dad because he saw a vision from when I was really young. He knew maybe I was a little bit ADHD or something to be sat in a classroom or in a 9-5 and I think he saw something in me from a young age. Thanks Dad for sending me on this journey.”

Today Brit Jack Draper takes on Alex de Minaur while Jannik Sinner faces Daniil Medvedev and Iga Swiatek takes on American Jessica Pegula.