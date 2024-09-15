Great Britain out of Davis Cup as Evans questions tennis future

Great Britain were knocked out of the Davis Cup on Sunday after losing to Canada in Manchester as Dan Evans questioned his future in the competition.

The team, who beat Finland but lost to Argentina last week, needed to win all three of their matches at the AO Arena to progress through to the quarter-finals on count back.

But Evans lost to Denis Shapovalov 6-0 7-5 to end the dream of a first British Davis Cup title since 2015, and the Brit questioned his future involvement.

“I’ve thought about it long and hard. I’ll have to think a little more,” Evans said after his loss.

“I love competing for my country, I’ve loved every minute of it but sometimes you’ve got to know when to leave.

“It will be a difficult decision but sometimes it’s nice to give somebody else the opportunity and watch from afar.”

British No1 Jack Draper, who this month reached the semi-finals of the US Open, lost in straight 7-6 7-5 sets to Felix Auger Aliassime as the Canadians took an unassailable 2-0 lead in Manchester.

It means Great Britain failed to repeat last year’s feat of reaching the quarter-finals, where they lost to Serbia, and finished just third in their group behind both Canada and Argentina.

The knockout stages will take place at the end of November in Malaga.