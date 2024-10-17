Medvedev earns $20,000 per minute at Saudi 6 Kings Slam

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev reportedly earned over $20,000 per minute at the new 6 Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia.

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev reportedly earned over $20,000 per minute at the new 6 Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia.

The exhibition tournament – featuring Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic – is taking place in the Kingdom as part of Riyadh Season, the sporting organisation leading a global revolution for boxing.

Broadcasters Dazn states that each of the six players will receive $1.5m dollars as an appearance fee with the winner claiming an extra $6m.

Sinner toppled Medvedev in the opening match of the tournament meaning the Russian has been eliminated.

The Italian brushed passed his opponent in just 69 minutes, meaning Medvedev earned $21,739 per minute for his participation in the exhibition. Or over $300 per second.

Winning the 6 Kings Slam will hand the eventual winner more than any of this year’s four Grand Slam winning payouts.

The other game yesterday saw Alcaraz beat Rune.

It means Sinner will take on Djokovic in the semi-finals while Alcaraz will face Nadal, who is set to retire after the Davis Cup later this year.

6 Kings Slam is Saudi Arabia’s latest venture into global sport and comes ahead of their inaugural hosting of the end of season WTA Finals.