Exclusive: Dazn strengthens Saudi Arabia ties with 6 Kings Slam deal

The 6 Kings Slam, featuring stars such as Novak Djokovic, will be shown worldwide on Dazn

Dazn has acquired global rights to broadcast 6 Kings Slam, the high-profile tennis exhibition featuring Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month, City A.M. can reveal.

The deal is a sign of the growing relationship between the London-headquartered sports streaming service and the kingdom, which already sees it show Saudi-based boxing, snooker and MMA events.

The inaugural 6 Kings Slam features the biggest names in men’s tennis. As well as Djokovic and Nadal, new world No1 Jannik Sinner, No3 Carlos Alcaraz, No5 Daniil Medvedev and No14 Holger Rune are due to take part from 14 October.

Dazn’s deal is not guaranteed to be exclusive but it currently looks set to be, with no other broadcaster yet striking a deal less than three weeks before the competition begins.

The platform’s chiefs said this week that they hope to lean into their relationship with Saudi Arabia with a view to becoming “the export vehicle of Saudi sports and entertainment entities”.

“Twelve months ago, Dazn decided to refocus on Saudi as a strategy move to develop our business,” said Dazn’s president of MENA, Kacy Grine.

“We started with boxing because it was a natural link between the two stakeholders, with Dazn being the biggest boxing platform and Saudi investing more and more in boxing. It was the first step of that relationship.

“Then we kept building that relationship with the Riyadh Season brand. We produced the stream of those events globally. As we built that relationship, we were obviously more and more interested to develop our Saudi presence.

“Dazn, over time, will become the export vehicle of Saudi sports and entertainment entities. This is only the beginning for us. We’re just getting started.”

Grine was speaking at the announcement that Dazn will work with Saudi chiefs and Al-Hilal to create and broadcast a dedicated channel for the football club.

The 6 Kings Slam looks set to be one of Nadal’s last appearances on court, with the Spanish 22-time Grand SLam winner set to retire later this year.

It is also one of several inroads Saudi Arabia has made into tennis, along with taking title sponsorship of the men’s world rankings and securing hosting rights for the WTA Finals.