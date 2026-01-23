Saudi Arabia to Host World Economic Forum Global Collaboration and Growth Meeting: Building Common Ground and Reviving Growth on 22-23 April 2026

Saudi Arabia will host the World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Collaboration and Growth Meeting: Building Common Ground and Reviving Growth in Jeddah on 22-23 April 2026, it was announced on the closing day of the 56th Annual Meeting of the Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260123725881/en/

His Excellency Faisal F. Alibrahim, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning today confirmed the details for the regular high-level WEF meeting, which was announced at the 2025 WEF Annual Meeting.

Calling for pragmatism and collaboration against a backdrop of geopolitical fragmentation, HE Alibrahim said “stability can’t be quickly built, and it can’t be bought”.

“Stability needs to be founded, nurtured, protected, reinforced, and guided. Stability is non-negotiable,” he told an audience of global leaders.

HE Alibrahim stressed the need for continual dialogue in reviving global growth: “No single convening, no matter how well intentioned, will resolve every global challenge. But each time, there is an opportunity, an opportunity for us to be resolute and deeply invested, and for us to build the culture that allows cooperation to function in the first place. A culture that nurtures strength and progress, and unlocks the potential of the global economy in all its diversity.”

Inviting delegates to attend the Global Collaboration and Growth Meeting: Building Common Ground and Reviving Growth, HE Alibrahim said the meeting will build on the momentum of the WEF Special Meeting held in Riyadh, adding that Saudi Arabia has become “a global capital of pragmatism and of consequence”.

HE added: “At a time when the global economy is confronting long-standing structural challenges, this effort helps move cooperation from intent to outcome, by setting clear expectations, anchoring responsibility, and ultimately, making dialogue count.”

Commenting on the announcement, Børge Brende, President of WEF, highlighted the Forum’s deepening engagement with the Kingdom. He said: “We are pleased to return to Saudi Arabia in 2026 to carry forward the conversations started at our Annual Meeting – creating space for leaders to work together, build trust, and ensure dialogue leads to meaningful collaboration and action.”

The Global Collaboration and Growth Meeting reflects Saudi Arabia’s role as a reliable partner in fostering dialogue and supporting international stability to unlock prosperity. The Kingdom continues to bring together perspectives from developed and developing economies to co-author growth and address shared global challenges.

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260123725881/en/

Contact

Danah Alhumaid

dalhumaid@mep.gov.sa

Abstract

Saudi Arabia to Host World Economic Forum Global Collaboration and Growth Meeting: Building Common Ground and Reviving Growth on 22-23 April 2026